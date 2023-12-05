Photo: NBC/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  12.05.2023

Today (Dec. 5), Tyla announced a world tour in support of her forthcoming debut LP. The international run starts with several European stops in March 2024 and will make its way to North America in May. “Album drops top of the year and I’m coming to your city!” the South African talent confirmed in a post shared on social media.

Back in July, Tyla made huge waves with the breakthrough single “Water,” an amapiano-inspired effort that quickly spawned a viral TikTok dance. The Sammy Soso-produced cut landed on several charts around the globe and earned a No. 1 placement in countries like New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and her hometown. In the United States, “Water” peaked within the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.

A few months after its initial release, “Water” received a remix upgrade courtesy of Travis Scott. Tyla spoke about working with the Houston talent in a recent interview with Apple Music.

“It feels so surreal working with people that I’ve always loved and listened to. I love that I’m able to also share my sound with other artists, bigger artists,” she told host Zane Lowe. “I love working with new people. When I was working on my album, I was traveling literally the world and working with everybody. So yeah, it’s cool that I get to now work with the big names that I’ve always been watching my whole life.”

Check out the full schedule for Tyla’s 2024 tour. In related news, Tyla recently appeared on “COLORS” for a performance of “On and On,” which you can enjoy in its entirety below.

2024 tour dates:

March 21: Oslo, Norway — Parkteatret

March 22: Stockholm, Sweden — Nalen

March 24: Copenhagen, Denmark — Amager Bio

March 25: Berlin, Germany — Säälchen

March 27: Cologne, Germany — LUXOR

March 28: Paris, France — Cabaret Sauvage

March 30: Amsterdam, Netherlands — Melkweg

April 1: London, UK — KOKO

April 22: San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom

April 24: Seattle, WA — The Showbox

April 26: Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom

April 28: Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom

May 1: Denver, CO — Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Cervantes’ Other Side

May 3: Austin, TX — Emo’s Austin

May 4: Dallas, TX — The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

May 6: Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall

May 7: New Orleans, LA — The Joy Theater

May 9: Miami Beach, FL — Miami Beach Bandshell

May 11: Orlando, FL — The Plaza Live

May 13: Atlanta, GA — Center Stage Theater

May 15: Norfolk, VA — The NorVa

May 17: Washington, D.C. — 9:30 Club

May 18: Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer

May 20: Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club

May 22: Montreal, QC — Théâtre Beanfield

May 23: Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall

May 28: Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater

Revolt - New Episodes