A few months after its initial release, “Water” received a remix upgrade courtesy of Travis Scott. Tyla spoke about working with the Houston talent in a recent interview with Apple Music.

“It feels so surreal working with people that I’ve always loved and listened to. I love that I’m able to also share my sound with other artists, bigger artists,” she told host Zane Lowe. “I love working with new people. When I was working on my album, I was traveling literally the world and working with everybody. So yeah, it’s cool that I get to now work with the big names that I’ve always been watching my whole life.”

Check out the full schedule for Tyla’s 2024 tour. In related news, Tyla recently appeared on “COLORS” for a performance of “On and On,” which you can enjoy in its entirety below.