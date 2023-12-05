Today (Dec. 5), Tyla announced a world tour in support of her forthcoming debut LP. The international run starts with several European stops in March 2024 and will make its way to North America in May. “Album drops top of the year and I’m coming to your city!” the South African talent confirmed in a post shared on social media.
Back in July, Tyla made huge waves with the breakthrough single “Water,” an amapiano-inspired effort that quickly spawned a viral TikTok dance. The Sammy Soso-produced cut landed on several charts around the globe and earned a No. 1 placement in countries like New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and her hometown. In the United States, “Water” peaked within the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100.
‘TYLA’ tour 🐅🤍— Tyla (@Tyllaaaaaaa) December 5, 2023
Album drops top of the year and I’m coming to your city! https://t.co/iGMryvTVu8 pic.twitter.com/uwj5f9NMe8
A few months after its initial release, “Water” received a remix upgrade courtesy of Travis Scott. Tyla spoke about working with the Houston talent in a recent interview with Apple Music.
“It feels so surreal working with people that I’ve always loved and listened to. I love that I’m able to also share my sound with other artists, bigger artists,” she told host Zane Lowe. “I love working with new people. When I was working on my album, I was traveling literally the world and working with everybody. So yeah, it’s cool that I get to now work with the big names that I’ve always been watching my whole life.”
Check out the full schedule for Tyla’s 2024 tour. In related news, Tyla recently appeared on “COLORS” for a performance of “On and On,” which you can enjoy in its entirety below.
2024 tour dates:
March 21: Oslo, Norway — Parkteatret
March 22: Stockholm, Sweden — Nalen
March 24: Copenhagen, Denmark — Amager Bio
March 25: Berlin, Germany — Säälchen
March 27: Cologne, Germany — LUXOR
March 28: Paris, France — Cabaret Sauvage
March 30: Amsterdam, Netherlands — Melkweg
April 1: London, UK — KOKO
April 22: San Francisco, CA — The Regency Ballroom
April 24: Seattle, WA — The Showbox
April 26: Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom
April 28: Vancouver, BC — Commodore Ballroom
May 1: Denver, CO — Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom & Cervantes’ Other Side
May 3: Austin, TX — Emo’s Austin
May 4: Dallas, TX — The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
May 6: Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall
May 7: New Orleans, LA — The Joy Theater
May 9: Miami Beach, FL — Miami Beach Bandshell
May 11: Orlando, FL — The Plaza Live
May 13: Atlanta, GA — Center Stage Theater
May 15: Norfolk, VA — The NorVa
May 17: Washington, D.C. — 9:30 Club
May 18: Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer
May 20: Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club
May 22: Montreal, QC — Théâtre Beanfield
May 23: Toronto, ON — The Danforth Music Hall
May 28: Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater
