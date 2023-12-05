On Monday (Dec. 4), the Critics Choice Association held their Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements event in Los Angeles, CA’s Fairmont Century Plaza. During the evening, the organizers decided to open the ceremony by surprising Jamie Foxx with a Vanguard Award, which he accepted after walking up to the stage unassisted.

“I couldn’t do that six months ago, I couldn’t actually walk to [the stage],” he revealed to the crowd, as could be seen in fan-recorded footage. “And I’m not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people saying that I was cloned out there. It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now, it’s different. I wouldn’t wish what I went though on my worst enemy because it’s tough when it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel. I saw the tunnel, I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel too, I don’t know where I was going. ‘S**t, am I going to the right place?'”

After providing plenty of laughs, Jamie turned emotional as he expressed his appreciation and “new respect for life.” “I have a new respect for my art. I watched so many movies and listened to so many songs trying to have the time go by. Don’t give up on your art, man, don’t give up on your art,” he said. “When you realize that it could be over like that… I got to tell you don’t give up on your art and don’t let them take the art from you either.”

As REVOLT previously reported, Jamie was hospitalized back in April due to what his daughter, Corinne Foxx, described as “a health complication.” “Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery,” she added in a post shared on social media. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time.”