Muni Long is fed up with her health battles. On Sunday (Dec. 3), the Floridian star took to Twitter to reveal that she’s autistic.

“So apparently, I’m autistic, and my free self is the version of me that I began repressing at the age of 22 because it made people highly uncomfortable,” she tweeted to her followers. “It started first with me doing insane amounts of drugs, and then when that didn’t work, I just held it in. Which led to lupus.”

She continued, “And now the lupus has gotten to a point where it’s effectively impossible to contain. And in order to free myself from the roller coaster that is autoimmune disease, I have to let my emotions, thoughts, and feelings out. But, Autism!” While Muni sees the predicament as “wack,” knowing what’s going on with her “explains so much.” “A lot of days, I just wanna put my head in the pillow and scream… minus the pillow, though,” she further expressed.