Will Smith and Michael B. Jordan are still locked in on bringing I Am Legend 2 to the silver screen. Rumors that the Hollywood titans were in the early stages of discussing a concept for the project grew in prominence among their fans last year.

Smith confirmed to Entertainment Tonight in March 2022 that speculation about the two actors sharing screen time was true and that moviegoers had the younger star to thank. “The idea came up. I can’t talk about it yet. But it’s a really, really cool concept, and [Jordan] was a part of creating the idea,” said Smith at the time. He also noted that he initially had no plans to revisit the 2007 post-apocalyptic flick until hearing the vision for a sequel.

The original film’s director, Francis Lawrence, previously spoke about plans for a follow-up or prequel taking place after the completion of I Am Legend. However, at that time, the conversations stalled as members of the production went on to pursue other opportunities. Things have since changed.

On Saturday (Dec. 2), the Academy Award winner dished out new details about the status of the production. “We’re really close, [the] script just came in,” he said while speaking at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Unlike last year, the entertainer was able to reveal one major concept about the plot.

“You have to be a real I Am Legend buff to know this, but in the first, theatrical version, my character dies, but on the DVD there was an alternate version of the ending where my character lived. We are going with the mythology of the DVD version. I can’t tell you anything more, but Michael B. Jordan is in,” added Smith.

According to Variety, the A-list actors will not only serve as co-stars but also as co-producers of the sci-fi action film. I Am Legend premiered 16 years ago and raked in $585.4 million at the global box office. Smith most recently starred in the Apple TV+ film, Emancipation. In March, Jordan made his directorial debut in the third installment of the Creed franchise. The flick made history for being the biggest opening sports movie in history with $58.6 million.