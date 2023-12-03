RENAISSANCE: A FILMY BY BEYONCÉ is well on its way to raking in upwards of $20 million at the box office this weekend. The concert documentary, which takes viewers behind the scenes of the historic “Renaissance World Tour,” landed in theaters on Thursday (Nov. 30) with preview showings, but it marked its worldwide opening day on Friday (Dec. 1).

As of Saturday (Dec. 2), Variety reported that ticket sales topped $11.5 million. The successful film has landed it in the No. 1 spot at the box office as well as secured a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Beyoncé’s biggest fan, her mother Tina Knowles, acknowledged the accomplishment with a message reminding people that the musical and cultural juggernaut spared no sacrifices and put in the work to bring the project to fruition.

“For the last month, my child was in a studio almost 24 hours a day. I was with her most of that time, sleeping in the studio! She only went [out] to take her kids to school, to shower, and [to] come back,” wrote Knowles in an Instagram post celebrating her daughter’s feat. She continued, “There are only a few people that understand how hard she works! How she works on every single thing that goes out in a movie, or a video, or a tour. That is why I ride so hard for her!!! She deserves every accolade that she gets.”

On more than one occasion, supporters have witnessed the Knowles family matriarch go to bat for the icon. Most recently, the fiercely protective mother hit back at critics who accused the singer of whitewashing her image at the Los Angeles premiere of the film.

Yvette Noel-Schure, longtime publicist for Beyoncé, fueled more applause for the artist when she shared that Billboard Boxscore listed the dazzling multi-city trek as the top tour of 2023, grossing $570.5 million and boasting an attendance of 2.7 million across 55 shows. “One of one. [No. 1] BEYONCÉ. [No. 1] RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR. For those with eagle eyes, yes, we did 56 shows, but the tracking period ended [at] the end of September, so this does not include the last show in Kansas City,” wrote the industry veteran.