Later today (Nov. 28), Jada Pinkett Smith will appear on a new episode of “The Drew Barrymore Show” to promote her memoir, “Worthy.” Before its premiere, Entertainment Weekly shared a snippet from the sit-down that saw the decorated actress further solidifying her relationship with her partner, Will Smith.

“I feel like maybe your and his shadow separated in a way in this book, whether they stay together forever or not,” Barrymore expressed to Jada during the conversation. “It sounds like you’re staying together forever.”

“We’re staying together forever. I tried. We tried,” responded the Matrix Resurrections star in reference to the couple’s recently publicized separation. Previously, Jada told “Today” host Hoda Kotb that, even though they hadn’t been romantically involved, a complete breakup wasn’t in the cards. “I made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce. We will work through… whatever,” she stated at the time. “I just haven’t been able to break that promise.”

As REVOLT reported, “Worthy” landed on The New York Times Best Sellers List back in October. “This morning, I just wanted to take some time to say thank you to my [‘Red Table Talk’] family, to the ‘Worthy‘ warriors out there, just to all of you that are willing to read and hear my story beyond the headlines,” Jada said on social media in response to the amazing achievement. “I found out yesterday that we made it to No. 3 on the New York Times Best Sellers List.”

She continued, “I’ll tell you, what’s even more dope is that it’s four women at the top of the Best Sellers list right now. There’s Rachel [Maddow], Cassidy [Hutchinson], myself, and the Miss Dolly Parton. I was sitting here thinking that there was a time where women actually had to take on the names of men in order to be published, and here we have four women at the top.”