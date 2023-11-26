Could Joe Budden really be entertaining a return to his music career? It at least seems that way on the surface in the wake of recent comments he made on his podcast.

The latest episode of the show premiered on Sunday (Nov. 26). In it, Budden remarked that Kanye West and Ty Dolla Sign’s new track “Vultures” featuring Bump J and Lil Durk “fills his music appetite.” The track dropped on Nov. 22 and further fueled anticipation for the collaborators’ rumored LP, ¥$. Speculation surrounding the project has kicked up since last month after a multi-stadium listening event was announced.

The Rage & The Machine emcee last stepped into the booth for an assist on Ransom’s “Make a Deal” in July 2022. “Don’t worry, I called Just Blaze the other day. I’m done talking about these rappers. Imma do it myself. I’ll do it myself. Imma listen to what Just Blaze has in there that might make somebody wanna rap,” he added.

The “Love & Hip Hop: New York” alumn has been known to have some contrarian stances on the state of the rap game. As recently as last month, he found himself caught in the crosshairs of a debate about Drake’s For All the Dogs, sharing his criticism of the project. The 6 God held little to nothing back when he alluded to Budden being a has-been who had been unable to figure out the recipe to long-term success.

Nonetheless, in the event Budden hears a track that piques his creativity, he explained, “Then I’m laying a 15-minute record for sale [for] $20. Might be an EP, but you gon’ get this first track for $20. Whenever that is, I don’t want to suit fans up to think that’s coming soon. Me and Just Blaze have real jobs. For real, that’s what he said. ‘Yo, I’m busy with my real job right now.’ He really said that. I was like, ‘Me too.’”

Whether or not the podcast king really has plans on dropping some new heat in the future, there is no denying that his fans will be ready to press play.