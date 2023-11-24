Jibrial “19Keys” Muhammad was the special guest for the live debut and preview of music artist Chaka Bars’ new show, “Chaka Bars Culture x High LVL Conversation,” at REVOLT WORLD. During their conversation, they discussed some things that set Black Americans back and ways the community can move forward to change their position in society.
One thing 19Keys stressed was how valuable strong relationships are. He spoke of people of color not only connecting with the nation of Africa, but the Black community aligning, as well as the spirit of unifying.
“The tip of the spear can’t be from our ability to pull the trigger. It has to be from our ability to think. It has to be from our ability to love each other because that love produces a duty that we have to each other. And when we become duty bound, and I see you as my brother and my sister instead of a n**ga and b**ch, that’s a different game. N**gas and b**ches don’t protect each other, brother and sisters do,” the entrepreneur told the audience. “So if we want to put out the information in a promotion and a propaganda of you a b**ch, you a n**ga, aight then, [well] y’all gonna treat each other like that? You gonna be treated like that and you gonna stay unprotected.”
19Keys went on to list some of the common situations of the African-American family unit that have paralyzed them. He believes education plays a major role in helping people disrupt and shift to get to the core of the layered problems that exist.
“It always goes back to the family nucleus. It always goes back to the education. It goes back to the rights of passage. How many of us have rites of passage to where you don’t need to protect your child from the world to prepare them for the world, so you don’t have to protect them from the world,” he said to the live studio audience. “We are under fathered and over mothered, so you’re not getting that balance to go out there and be the man and be the woman. You’re the boy and the girl. You want to be the princess and the prince instead of the king and the queen, right? So when we talk about nation building, we have to always go to the root of the problem, not the fruit, right? The fruit stems from the branch, but when we actually go down and we dig in and we say, ‘Okay, what the hell going on down here?’”
To further push his point about knowledge being a fundamental key to success, the public speaker explained that because the Black community doesn’t soak up all the information needed, especially when it comes to financial literacy, they’re not taken seriously.
“We got technology s**t, we got AI. What’s the problem, right? They got blockchain, they got cryptocurrencies, you got the internet, social media, but how are we using it? We don’t have a lack of money, right? It’s the way we actually invest our money and what we [are] going to use it for, so everybody else laughs at us,” he said.
“They give you all the power and the greatest tools in the world ’cause they know that you don’t want any power with the tools. So we have to go back to actually having goals. And you start that with who’s going to control the future. Most time people think about the future, they’re afraid ’cause they don’t have their own plans, right? When you have your own plan [you say], ‘I’m going to influence the future.’ I think about, ‘Alright, this new technology [is] coming, well this is how I’m gonna use it right now,’” he added.
He continued this point by expressing how essential it is for us to navigate our evolution by going back to the drawing board to create tactical plans because that’s what other races do.
“Why [are] you scared of somebody else’s plans? ‘Cause you don’t have your own. So we have to get back to strategies where we take a step back and we look at what is working, what can we make work better, right? And what can we double down [on] that we [are] already doing that’s working?” 19Keys went on.
The speaker ended with a word of advice on how to gain respect and partnership from people outside of the Black community — and it starts with changing the viewpoint.
“We gonna protect y’all. We gonna hold the fort down. N**gas gonna stop being suckers. Women gonna stop being b**ches and we gonna hold it down here in America where we get respect and dignity from across the world. Then, they want to do business with us, but not from a begging and, ‘Oh, they oppressing us in America’ attitude. Ain’t nobody oppressing you but your mindset,” he said.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKEView More
Trending
Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list
Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.
Netflix’s ‘Rustin’ is a riveting tale of activism and acceptance
In the 60th anniversary year of the March on Washington, the film Rustin emerges as a captivating narrative detailing the untold story of Baynard Rustin, the visionary civil rights activist behind the 1963 march.
5 things you need to know about the 2023 Billboard Music Awards
“REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue counts down the top five moments from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including surprising wins, historic firsts, and dope performances. Sponsored by Amazon.
Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'
Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
André 3000 explains how trying to force writing raps feels "inauthentic"
The Outkast legend spoke to ‘GQ’ about his debut album, ‘New Blue Sun.’
Walmart's HBCU Black and Unlimited Tour kicks off at Central State University
On Oct. 10, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University.
Walmart continues HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour during lively Virginia State University stop
After unveiling their state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University, Walmart brought the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to Virginia State University (VSU) on Oct. 13.
Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour brings attention and wisdom to North Carolina Central University
On Oct. 17, Walmart brought the third stop of the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to North Carolina Central University (NCCU).
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour visited Mississippi Valley State University
The Walmart HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour made its final stop at Mississippi Valley State University (MVSU) and left a lasting impact on students and alumni alike.
Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling
“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood
“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70
Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.
Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves
“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.
Jason Lee offended Brittany Renner when he called her "the female Wack 100"
Jason Lee compared Brittany Renner to Wack 100 during REVOLT WORLD and she was not enthused.
Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto
“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!