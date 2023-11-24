As warmer summer and fall climates give way to more frigid temperatures, it’s natural to think about how to level up your indoor spaces. Maybe your living room needs a color palette refresh or you’re looking to fill that empty corner of countertop space with an appliance that’ll add a new dimension to your kitchen.

Regardless of what you might need — or what you just want — the holidays are right around the corner, and that means it’s the perfect time to snag that item that’ll make your house feel more like home. Better yet, why not help your friends and loved ones do the same?

This holiday season, Walmart is making it easier to find those home-enhancing items for everyone on your shopping list without spending too much of your time or budget. Below, we round up a few of our favorite finds that promise to make your home feel a bit cozier while you ride out the winter months.

Can your home ever have enough candles? It’s debatable. What’s undeniable, however, is that you’ll want to make space for a new candle from Better Home & Garden this holiday season. This noble fir & pine-scented three-wick candle is paraffin grade, which promotes a clean, even burn, and its sleek tin casing doubles as a DIY jewelry box, making it a great value long after the wax is exhausted. Light it to add a delicious aroma to the air before your guests drop in for a Friendsgiving get-together.

If you’re searching for a more festive aroma-based stocking stuffer, Walmart has those to offer, too. This specialty incense holder from Mainstays stands out as a functional addition to your holiday décor.

The eye-catching truck sports a hand-crafted design that’s brimming with holiday spirit, and the Christmas tree in its “flatbed” doubles as a backflow incense cone.

Once you light and insert one of the apple cinnamon incense sticks accompanying the set, the imagery comes full circle as you watch the scented smoke billow out of the truck’s exhaust pipe.

Most lazy weekend activities are noticeably better with a great blanket. Whether you’re prone to curling up with a good book or binging an entire season of a new show, a comfy throw should be at the top of your wish list. Moreover, your Secret Santa deserves a few bonus points if that throw is stylish and neutral, meaning it’ll fit in with your living room’s existing vibe. At just $24.92, this reversible mink throw from Better Home & Garden checks all the boxes, and it’s sure to upgrade your next holiday movie marathon.

This is the gift for your friend who needs a new in-home outlet for some of their artistic energy. The budget-friendly 15-piece paint set comes with all the essentials — a trio of paint brushes at varying sizes, six tubes of acrylic paint, a tabletop easel, and a pack of triple-primed canvas panels—and its ease of setup means that your friend can now host an impromptu paint and sip at a moment’s notice.

Now’s the time to find that sparking home accessory for your loved one who’s a consummate bartender and host. Their carefully curated selection of spirits can use a splash of sophistication, and Thyme & Table’s decanter set is an ideal bar cart addition for the entertainer in your life. The 27-ounce centerpiece comes with a set of whiskey glasses, and its airtight design maintains freshness to ensure that guests are treated to a quality whiskey pour every time.

This multifaceted appliance gives you access to barista-level coffee service at your fingertips. If you need your regular iced coffee order with oat milk and two sugars or you’re looking for a hot cup to take the bite off a cold morning, Keurig’s coffee maker is a must-have device for your daily routine. Once you’ve unboxed it, all you’ll need to do is pop in your favorite K-cup coffee filter, and within seconds, you’ll have a mug of coffee to start your morning on the right foot.