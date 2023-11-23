According to a few hip hop artists who were special guests at REVOLT WORLD, Black men don’t like to be judged or deemed weak for sharing their feelings.
Royce da 5’9″ moderated a panel that included G Herbo, Styles P, Fivio Foreign and Dr. Jeff J. Rocker where they focused on how mental health fits into the culture. Following the men talking about how being prepared for what came with being famous, they dived deep into how cultural factors and society’s expectations in the hip hop community affect the way that mental health is perceived and addressed.
Chicago native G Herbo expressed his sentiments around how it’s expected for men, especially Black men, to show themselves in a strong, resilient light since they’re supposed to be providers, which has had a negative impact because humans are complex and have a range of emotions.
“We stigmatized because, as a Black man, every Black man could attest to this … I need help. We ain’t asking nobody for nothing. We just learned [that]. That’s generational trauma from our fathers and our grandfathers. You don’t ask no man for nothing. We look at it like a weakness,” the “PTSD” rapper disclosed.
“Like me coming to you, knowing you would give it to me out of the kindness of your heart. We still ain’t even gonna come and ask for the help … If we got the help, we got the resources, you could lean on somebody. Why not lean on them, you feel what I’m saying? We need it.”
This caused Fivio to jump in the conversation to propose a couple of other reasons he personally doesn’t feel safe to open up when he’s struggling with a situation or needs assistance. “You try to get help from somebody and later on they end up throwing it in your face ‘cause they have bad intentions,” the New York native said.
“You tell a girl your problem or whatever you feeling and s**t, she get to arguing with you … she start arguing with you and she starts [to throw it back in your face],” the drill rapper added.
After debating about hip hop artists not only rapping about their trauma but solutions, Styles P chimed in to defend the genre. “We don’t give ourselves enough credit in hip hop. We are the genre, we are here right now talking about mental health. When me and you was coming up, I’ll be 49 in November, it was, ‘That n**ga’s crazy and that’s it. Yo, that motherf**ker’s crazy. That n**ga’s crazy.’ Everybody had an uncle that needed, had mental health problems. All you said is, ‘That n**ga’s crazy.’ And that’s where it was. But now today, we got a room full of people, we’re talking about mental health and it’s the hip hop genre,” he said.
“So you have to look at the bad things, but you have to look at the good things too and take that into consideration. But, what we’re doing right now, I don’t see rock and roll doing this right now. Yeah, I don’t see jazz doing this right now. I don’t see heavy metal, I don’t see all these other genres. I see us doing it.”
The LOX group member then talked about understanding that there typically has to be a balance in everything, so the focus shouldn’t only be songs in hip hop that promote growth and healing.
“You gotta focus on the positive and say we’re doing what we have to do because we are talking about mental therapy. And I don’t think it’s so much of a stigma. I really think it’s the fact that … sh**t, think about it yourselves. How many of your homeboys you actually tell your problems? So, you’re not even used to telling people you love what’s going on with you because you so much in the struggle or the one who’s chasing a dollar,” the Juices For Life owner explained. “So, it’s not just a stigma if you’re not familiar with telling people you love how you feeling … you ain’t gonna be just an open book to running and talking to a stranger.
“Someone has to teach you that that’s okay. And that’s probably more safer and you probably say more s**t than you want to say because now you’re not worried about hurting nobody’s feelings,” he continued. “So we’re becoming an open book and it is gonna continue to keep growing because as you say, I’m glad to be a soon-to-be 49-year-old man looking at you [Dr. Rocker], a young Black therapist. Appreciate that. That’s out here talking to all of these people. So we, yeah, we have a lot of work to do, but we already moving forward, so let’s salute ourselves.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list
Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.
Netflix’s ‘Rustin’ is a riveting tale of activism and acceptance
In the 60th anniversary year of the March on Washington, the film Rustin emerges as a captivating narrative detailing the untold story of Baynard Rustin, the visionary civil rights activist behind the 1963 march.
Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'
Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.
5 things you need to know about the 2023 Billboard Music Awards
“REVOLT Black News” correspondent Kennedy Rue counts down the top five moments from the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, including surprising wins, historic firsts, and dope performances. Sponsored by Amazon.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
André 3000 explains how trying to force writing raps feels "inauthentic"
The Outkast legend spoke to ‘GQ’ about his debut album, ‘New Blue Sun.’
Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling
“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood
“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70
Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.
Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves
“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.
YG reveals that he wants to collab with Bruno Mars
During his “Big Facts” live taping at REVOLT WORLD, YG opened up about his dreams like never before, which include a collab with the one and only Bruno Mars.
Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto
“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances
“I have those conversations with my son about abundance,” Lauren London said at REVOLT WORLD.
Joey Badass on why he believes Black love is key to our progression as a people
“I’m an advocate for our Black nation and the progression of that,” Joey Badass told us at the inaugural REVOLT WORLD.
Jason Lee offended Brittany Renner when he called her "the female Wack 100"
Jason Lee compared Brittany Renner to Wack 100 during REVOLT WORLD and she was not enthused.
Halftime Report | Professional athletes who've dropped rap albums
From Master P to Chris Webber, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Deion Sanders, Damian Lillard and more, these athletes got bars. Check out our list here!