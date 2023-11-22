Quavo has a few dishes for you to try out this Thanksgiving holiday. On Tuesday (Nov. 21), it was revealed that his new “Huncho Farms Cookbook” is available for free online. Released in conjunction with Urban Recipe and his Quavo Cares Foundation, the literary piece contains unique ways to prepare classic meals.
“What I care most about is bringing the community together to provide joy and peace. There is no better way to do it than to connect with loved ones over a home-cooked meal,” the Migos alumn stated about the cookbook, which saw contributions from culinary star Virginia Willis and the Atlanta Community Food Bank. “This season, as my gift to you, I am sharing my family recipes to inspire you to make nutritious meals together to enjoy with laughter and love.”
The “Huncho Farms Cookbook” first debuted at Quavo’s farmers market event on Monday (Nov. 20). As explained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the occasion — which provided attendees with produce goods, hygiene products, and much more — served as an expansion of the “Turn Yo Clic Up” star’s annual turkey giveaway.
“It’s very important to give back,” he said to the publication. “We came from nothing, so it’s only right that we give back to the people that have nothing or have less. We just try to help the best way we can. This is just a small portion to the big things that we’re doing.”
Back in August, the Quavo Cares Foundation hosted a back-to-school giveaway for more than 270 families. As explained via press release, school essentials like backpacks, notebooks and pencils were donated to those in need while children were able to engage in activities like face painting, balloon animals and mini basketball. Quavo and Georgia peer 6LACK made sure to take photos with fans and supporters throughout the day.
