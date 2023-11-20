The holidays can be a little overwhelming for people. When it comes to finding the perfect gift for someone, sometimes you do not know where to start. With so many options out there, you want to make sure that you get something with thoughtfulness in mind. You may want to buy a gift that speaks to someone’s personality or you may not want to stay within one category and switch things up. Either way, you deserve to know what to select and REVOLT can help with that.
We have done all the hard work for you and looked up some great ideas for holiday gifts! Check out the top holiday gifts that your friend, relative, or significant other would love to receive below.
Electronics
1. Vizio TV
View this post on Instagram
With so much of our entertainment being on streaming apps and video games, it is a no brainer that the Vizio TV is the perfect gift. This Smart TV comes with all the tech capabilities that you need to binge your favorite show or stream the newest movie via WatchFree+. VIZIO will give you a full HD experience where the picture quality is top of its class. Also, this TV has a built-in app catalog, so you will have no problem navigating where to go to find the right form of entertainment for you and having the option to add more. Learn more about Vizio TV here.
2. Google Pixel Watch 2
For the fitness gurus, the Google Pixel Watch 2 may just be your go-to for the holidays. Whether you are focused on keeping track of your heart rate or monitoring your stress levels, this watch has you covered. Not only does the Google Pixel Watch come with advanced sensors for heart rate tracking and stress management, but you can also make sure you are aware of your skin temperature at all times. The Google Pixel Watch doesn’t feel like a regular watch. This watch has a 100 percent recycled light aluminum housing band that makes it comfortable to wear. So while you are working out or doing any physical activity, it can be worn day and night. What is great about this watch is that there is also a way to stay connected with work or your friends when you are not at home. The Google Pixel Watch is designed to link to your favorite Google apps, like Google Calendar, Maps, Gmail and more. You can easily respond to texts and emails, answer calls, and listen to songs and podcasts while on the go.
3. Google Pixel Buds Pro
A perfect pairing with the Google Pixel Watch are the Google Pixel Buds Pro. But this could also be a solo gift for someone that will not disappoint. These noise-cancelling high tech ear buds have custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ. This is a must if you want to have the best distraction-free experience for your hearing pleasures. Even if you may want to be aware of what is going on around you, the Google Pixel Buds Pro has a transparency mode where it helps you hear outside noises, as well. This is super helpful for people who are traveling and can be more attentive to their surroundings, while still jamming to their favorite song or taking an important call. The Pixel Buds Pro pairs with any Bluetooth 4.0+ device, including android, iOS, tablets, and laptops. The Google Pixel Buds Pro is the perfect add on no matter what.
Beauty/Fashion
4. Shani Darden Skincare
View this post on Instagram
Skin care is something that should be prioritized all-year round. We are all looking for ways where we keep our skin feeling and looking as youthful as possible. Expert esthetician Shani Darden created vegan, paraben free, and fragrance free products that will give you the skincare results that you are looking for. If you are shopping for someone that loves to give themselves their own spa day at-home or when traveling, then the Shani Darden sculpt and firm travel kit is the gift you do not want to pass up on. In this kit, the founder made sure that the beauty girls got skincare products and tools to reach the ultimate skincare results. You will receive Retinol Reform, Lactic Acid, Hydration Peptide Cream, Hydra Pep Gel, and a facial sculpting wand. All the materials you need to transform your skin in the best way.
5. Akanni Beauty
Taking a different approach to skincare, Valencia Wallace created Akanni Beauty with a mission to embrace the menopausal journey with natural products and wellness in mind. One of those products is a great gift for someone in your life who wants to appreciate aging unapologetically. The Gold Sense Face Oil is a great gift that was specifically designed for those with mature sensitive skin. This oil is able to hydrate, soothes any sign of irritation, and gives your skin a radiant glow. With its natural ingredients like rosehip oil, sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, Sea Buckthorn oil and more, it’s an easy choice for that special someone in mind who cares about their skin.
6. Tseat Jewelry
Put a smile on someone’s face with this iconic Drip Gold Lariat Necklace. This 18k gold plated necklace can elevate your look when you are going out with your girls or having a date night. This piece of jewelry is of high-quality, rust tarnish free, and is hypoallergenic. If you know someone who knows style and can appreciate glamorous jewelry without the worry of limited wear, then the Lariat Necklace is the right gift hands down.
Self-Care
7. Foot Massager
After a long day of work, nothing feels better than putting your feet up and simply relaxing. Your feet need some tender, love, and care and the Rightmell Foot Spa Bath Massager is the answer. With the foot spa, there are eight massage rollers that tend to the acupuncture soles of your feet. So you are able to get the pampering you deserve. Outside of the rollers, the foot spa allows you to soak your feet in nice warm water with quick heating features that can set the water temperature from 95 degrees Fahrenheit to 118 degrees Fahrenheit. With this gift, you are able to give someone peace of mind and elevate their self-care experience at home.
For Men
8. Decanter Set
There are two kinds of people in this world: One type who enjoys a good drink and the other who appreciates the craftsmanship of the glass that holds said drink. With Sisterly Drinkware, you can really step up your holiday gift list with the Diamond Design Whiskey Decanter Set. This set can store your favorite alcohol or non-alcoholic drink and give you the sophistication you never thought you needed. It comes with one decanter and four sleek glasses to share moments with family and/or friends. This gift gives your beverage of choice a taste of luxury and is a classy way to show how much you appreciate the drink enthusiast in your life.
9. Ovation for Men
View this post on Instagram
For that special guy in your life, Ovation for Men Sport is the newest sports cologne that every man would want to have. Created by the influential and successful Shawn Crenshaw, Mike “Fadelf” Jackson, and author Cecil Cross, this fragrance is a way to give men confidence and the attention they deserve when they step into a room. Even while you are being active, a man should be able to smell good as well as feeling good. This cologne has a clean and fresh aroma with a touch of herbs and distinct wood notes.
Travel
10. Carry-On luggage
Whether you love taking a quick getaway or you travel a lot of work, the Take-Off luggage is the perfect gift to ease someone’s traveling woes. With the Take-Off luggage, you are able to convert this suitcase into a personal item and avoid carry-on fees. What is great about this set is that it has removable wheels and is compact enough to fit under the seat on a flight. But do not let the size fool you. This suitcase was designed to have double-sided storage, so you are able to pack for a trip of up to five days. The busy and on-the go person in your life will thank you for something that is functional, stylish, and helps save a few bucks.
For Kids
11. Girl Doll
For the little Black girl who loves dolls, especially dolls that look like them, the Qai Qai doll could become her next best friend. It originally belonged to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter Olympia. After creating such a buzz on social media, the family decided to make sure the doll was accessible to every little girl in the world. The Qai Qai doll has even developed a book series, where fans can catch up on all the adventures she gets into. It comes with her own coloring house box for art projects and a removable outfit for easy cleaning. This gift is a wonderful choice for the next generation.
Home
12. Cookbook: My America: Recipes from a young Black Chef
For some people that may not need material things, this gift is great for someone who loves to cook and likes to get in touch with taste buds. The “My America: Recipes from a young Black Chef” Cookbook is a way for author Kwame Onwuachi to share with people about his travels and his love for food. It features more than 125 recipes and celebrates the food of the African Diaspora, as handed down through Onwuachi’s own family history. With this cookbook, you can learn more about the author while helping your loved one experience different cultural dishes that can spice up any dinner or family gathering.
13. Colle Home
To get in touch with your sense of smell, the Colle Cafe candle is the answer. This 100 percent coconut wax candle gives off a fragrance that is warm and gentle to your home. The smell is a rich blend of coffee and Dulce De Leche, enhanced by notes of Vanilla and Cinnamon Chai. The candle container can also be repurposed as a planter and can continue to be a great addition to your home decor. This candle was crafted to burn for up to 60 hours and you will enjoy every minute of it.
Trending
Walmart has everything you need for the tech enthusiast on your shopping list
Check out our gift guide that highlights some of our favorite Walmart finds in time for Black Friday.
Netflix’s ‘Rustin’ is a riveting tale of activism and acceptance
In the 60th anniversary year of the March on Washington, the film Rustin emerges as a captivating narrative detailing the untold story of Baynard Rustin, the visionary civil rights activist behind the 1963 march.
Groovey Lew on hip hop style, Johnell Young's industry secrets, BGS salon's wig mastery and more | 'Black Girl Stuff'
Fashion King Groovey Lew on masterminding hip-hop’s most iconic looks. Actor Johnell Young reveals the secret to breaking into the entertainment industry. Celebrity hairstylist Dontay Savoy and got2B ambassador Tokyo Stylez are in the BGS Salon with the perfect wig install. Plus, comedian Lauren Knight performs.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
André 3000 explains how trying to force writing raps feels "inauthentic"
The Outkast legend spoke to ‘GQ’ about his debut album, ‘New Blue Sun.’
Boss ladies rule | 'Bet on Black'
On this all-new episode of “Bet on Black,” the judges hear pitches from three businesses run by Black female founders: Fourth Phase, 3rd Eye View, and Tubby’s Taste. Eunique Jones Gibson (CEO, Culture Brands and The Happy Hues Company) mentors the group. Watch here!
Madam DA Fani Willis proclaims, “A lie has been told on African American men”
“Every time I’m in trouble, it’s been Black men that have come to my aid,” Madam DA Fani Willis said at REVOLT WORLD while speaking on the stereotype that they are not dependable or worth dating.
Lauren London sparks conversation on how Black parents unintentionally give kids negative outlook on money
At the live taping of “Assets Over Liabilities” at REVOLT WORLD, Lauren London opened up about how witnessing the financial decisions adults made during her childhood fueled her outlook on money.
Black media leaders stress the space's importance because we're always antagonists in mainstream's storytelling
“I definitely feel those ‘heavier is the crown’ moments. But I also believe that Black entrepreneurs are uniquely positioned to be successful in the future,” Detavio Samuels said at AfroTech.
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | pgLang x Converse Chuck 70
Kendrick Lamar’s creative agency, pgLang, teams up with Converse for a second collab with a surprise twist.
Jeezy reveals traveling and living in Japan as a kid motivated him to get out the hood
“And the thing that threw me off the most was everybody that I was telling, all my peers that I was telling that there was beaches and all these things out there, thought I was lying, and I couldn’t understand it because I saw it…” Jeezy said.
Davido opens up about finding happiness after family tragedy and working with Latto
“There is a time for everything… I am so grateful right now for the support and love I’ve received,” Davido told REVOLT in this exclusive interview. Read up!
Joey Badass on why he believes Black love is key to our progression as a people
“I’m an advocate for our Black nation and the progression of that,” Joey Badass told us at the inaugural REVOLT WORLD.
Halftime Report | Professional athletes who've dropped rap albums
From Master P to Chris Webber, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Deion Sanders, Damian Lillard and more, these athletes got bars. Check out our list here!
YG reveals that he wants to collab with Bruno Mars
During his “Big Facts” live taping at REVOLT WORLD, YG opened up about his dreams like never before, which include a collab with the one and only Bruno Mars.
Ari Fletcher reveals she doesn’t want to rekindle her friendship with Jayda Cheaves
“No, I don’t have a desire to be cool,” the social media sensation said on the topic of Jayda Cheaves while filming “Caresha Please” live at REVOLT WORLD.
Lauren London says Nipsey Hussle inspired her eldest son’s interest in finances
“I have those conversations with my son about abundance,” Lauren London said at REVOLT WORLD.