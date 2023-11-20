The holidays can be a little overwhelming for people. When it comes to finding the perfect gift for someone, sometimes you do not know where to start. With so many options out there, you want to make sure that you get something with thoughtfulness in mind. You may want to buy a gift that speaks to someone’s personality or you may not want to stay within one category and switch things up. Either way, you deserve to know what to select and REVOLT can help with that.

We have done all the hard work for you and looked up some great ideas for holiday gifts! Check out the top holiday gifts that your friend, relative, or significant other would love to receive below.

Electronics

With so much of our entertainment being on streaming apps and video games, it is a no brainer that the Vizio TV is the perfect gift. This Smart TV comes with all the tech capabilities that you need to binge your favorite show or stream the newest movie via WatchFree+. VIZIO will give you a full HD experience where the picture quality is top of its class. Also, this TV has a built-in app catalog, so you will have no problem navigating where to go to find the right form of entertainment for you and having the option to add more. Learn more about Vizio TV here.

For the fitness gurus, the Google Pixel Watch 2 may just be your go-to for the holidays. Whether you are focused on keeping track of your heart rate or monitoring your stress levels, this watch has you covered. Not only does the Google Pixel Watch come with advanced sensors for heart rate tracking and stress management, but you can also make sure you are aware of your skin temperature at all times. The Google Pixel Watch doesn’t feel like a regular watch. This watch has a 100 percent recycled light aluminum housing band that makes it comfortable to wear. So while you are working out or doing any physical activity, it can be worn day and night. What is great about this watch is that there is also a way to stay connected with work or your friends when you are not at home. The Google Pixel Watch is designed to link to your favorite Google apps, like Google Calendar, Maps, Gmail and more. You can easily respond to texts and emails, answer calls, and listen to songs and podcasts while on the go.

A perfect pairing with the Google Pixel Watch are the Google Pixel Buds Pro. But this could also be a solo gift for someone that will not disappoint. These noise-cancelling high tech ear buds have custom 11 mm speaker drivers and Volume EQ. This is a must if you want to have the best distraction-free experience for your hearing pleasures. Even if you may want to be aware of what is going on around you, the Google Pixel Buds Pro has a transparency mode where it helps you hear outside noises, as well. This is super helpful for people who are traveling and can be more attentive to their surroundings, while still jamming to their favorite song or taking an important call. The Pixel Buds Pro pairs with any Bluetooth 4.0+ device, including android, iOS, tablets, and laptops. The Google Pixel Buds Pro is the perfect add on no matter what.

Beauty/Fashion

Skin care is something that should be prioritized all-year round. We are all looking for ways where we keep our skin feeling and looking as youthful as possible. Expert esthetician Shani Darden created vegan, paraben free, and fragrance free products that will give you the skincare results that you are looking for. If you are shopping for someone that loves to give themselves their own spa day at-home or when traveling, then the Shani Darden sculpt and firm travel kit is the gift you do not want to pass up on. In this kit, the founder made sure that the beauty girls got skincare products and tools to reach the ultimate skincare results. You will receive Retinol Reform, Lactic Acid, Hydration Peptide Cream, Hydra Pep Gel, and a facial sculpting wand. All the materials you need to transform your skin in the best way.

Taking a different approach to skincare, Valencia Wallace created Akanni Beauty with a mission to embrace the menopausal journey with natural products and wellness in mind. One of those products is a great gift for someone in your life who wants to appreciate aging unapologetically. The Gold Sense Face Oil is a great gift that was specifically designed for those with mature sensitive skin. This oil is able to hydrate, soothes any sign of irritation, and gives your skin a radiant glow. With its natural ingredients like rosehip oil, sweet almond oil, Vitamin E, Sea Buckthorn oil and more, it’s an easy choice for that special someone in mind who cares about their skin.

Put a smile on someone’s face with this iconic Drip Gold Lariat Necklace. This 18k gold plated necklace can elevate your look when you are going out with your girls or having a date night. This piece of jewelry is of high-quality, rust tarnish free, and is hypoallergenic. If you know someone who knows style and can appreciate glamorous jewelry without the worry of limited wear, then the Lariat Necklace is the right gift hands down.

Self-Care

After a long day of work, nothing feels better than putting your feet up and simply relaxing. Your feet need some tender, love, and care and the Rightmell Foot Spa Bath Massager is the answer. With the foot spa, there are eight massage rollers that tend to the acupuncture soles of your feet. So you are able to get the pampering you deserve. Outside of the rollers, the foot spa allows you to soak your feet in nice warm water with quick heating features that can set the water temperature from 95 degrees Fahrenheit to 118 degrees Fahrenheit. With this gift, you are able to give someone peace of mind and elevate their self-care experience at home.

For Men

There are two kinds of people in this world: One type who enjoys a good drink and the other who appreciates the craftsmanship of the glass that holds said drink. With Sisterly Drinkware, you can really step up your holiday gift list with the Diamond Design Whiskey Decanter Set. This set can store your favorite alcohol or non-alcoholic drink and give you the sophistication you never thought you needed. It comes with one decanter and four sleek glasses to share moments with family and/or friends. This gift gives your beverage of choice a taste of luxury and is a classy way to show how much you appreciate the drink enthusiast in your life.

For that special guy in your life, Ovation for Men Sport is the newest sports cologne that every man would want to have. Created by the influential and successful Shawn Crenshaw, Mike “Fadelf” Jackson, and author Cecil Cross, this fragrance is a way to give men confidence and the attention they deserve when they step into a room. Even while you are being active, a man should be able to smell good as well as feeling good. This cologne has a clean and fresh aroma with a touch of herbs and distinct wood notes.

Travel

Whether you love taking a quick getaway or you travel a lot of work, the Take-Off luggage is the perfect gift to ease someone’s traveling woes. With the Take-Off luggage, you are able to convert this suitcase into a personal item and avoid carry-on fees. What is great about this set is that it has removable wheels and is compact enough to fit under the seat on a flight. But do not let the size fool you. This suitcase was designed to have double-sided storage, so you are able to pack for a trip of up to five days. The busy and on-the go person in your life will thank you for something that is functional, stylish, and helps save a few bucks.

For Kids

For the little Black girl who loves dolls, especially dolls that look like them, the Qai Qai doll could become her next best friend. It originally belonged to Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian’s daughter Olympia. After creating such a buzz on social media, the family decided to make sure the doll was accessible to every little girl in the world. The Qai Qai doll has even developed a book series, where fans can catch up on all the adventures she gets into. It comes with her own coloring house box for art projects and a removable outfit for easy cleaning. This gift is a wonderful choice for the next generation.

Home

For some people that may not need material things, this gift is great for someone who loves to cook and likes to get in touch with taste buds. The “My America: Recipes from a young Black Chef” Cookbook is a way for author Kwame Onwuachi to share with people about his travels and his love for food. It features more than 125 recipes and celebrates the food of the African Diaspora, as handed down through Onwuachi’s own family history. With this cookbook, you can learn more about the author while helping your loved one experience different cultural dishes that can spice up any dinner or family gathering.

To get in touch with your sense of smell, the Colle Cafe candle is the answer. This 100 percent coconut wax candle gives off a fragrance that is warm and gentle to your home. The smell is a rich blend of coffee and Dulce De Leche, enhanced by notes of Vanilla and Cinnamon Chai. The candle container can also be repurposed as a planter and can continue to be a great addition to your home decor. This candle was crafted to burn for up to 60 hours and you will enjoy every minute of it.