Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | KidSuper Low Top Swirl Boots

KidSuper, the Brooklyn-based brand founded by Colm Dillane, is one of the brands of the moment. It’s a brand that captures the spirit of the times while constantly looking toward the future. In just two short years, the streetwear brand has collaborated with brands like Starbucks, the NBA, and Louis Vuitton and across many mediums like home goods and video gaming without losing steam or authenticity. Their footwear offering, boots with Brazilian shoemaker Cocker Shoes, is their next step into world-building brand dominance. Let’s get into this week’s Kickin’ Facts review of the KidSuper Low Top Swirl boot in blue.

The low-top boots feature a combination of tones that create a camouflage pattern upper with nubuck, suede, and canvas fabric in complementing shades of blue while pink swirl details and shoelaces add a pop of color. Its tan leather interior and Vibram rubber soles offset the blue upper with reinforced seams and a clean tread. Finishing details like its lace metal trims, white shoe box, and padded insole with dual logos perfectly reflect the playfulness and functionality of KidSuper and Cocker. The boots come in men’s sizing, run true to size, and are offered in three additional colors: black, tan, and purple.

Having already collaborated with shoe brands like Suicioke, Stuart Weitzman, Ugg, Zellerfeld, and now Cocker Shoes, Dillane is looking toward the future with a signature silhouette. He told popular shoe outlet Footwear News, “I want to get to a point where KidSuper has a signature collection, an iconic sneaker that we’re redoing constantly. It would be an amazing thing and something I’m thinking about.” In the meantime, the KidSuper boots are stocked on his website and in-store at popular retailer Mannahatta NYC. What are your thoughts on these KidSuper boots? Would you cop?

The KidSuper Low Top Swirl boots are available now for $300 at mhny.nyc.