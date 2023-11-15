On Tuesday (Nov. 14), GloRilla surprised students at Westside Middle School, which is located in Memphis, Tennessee’s Frayser neighborhood where she grew up. In a video shared by WREG News Channel 3, the hometown hero revealed a $20,000 donation that will go to the institution’s fine arts program.

“To chase your dreams, whatever you want to do is possible. I’m living proof because I came from this exact neighborhood, this exact school,” she said to the outlet while at her alma mater. “And whatever you want to do, you can do it. Manifest and actually work to achieve it.”

As REVOLT previously reported, GloRilla blessed her former high school with a big check in 2022. Martin Luther King Jr. College Preparatory High School received $25,000 from the Collective Music Group-signed artist for the same purpose. “Growing up, didn’t nobody come up to our school when I was coming here [to] do stuff like this, so it feels real good to be able to have the platform to be able to come back and help students that come from where I came from,” she told reporters at the time.