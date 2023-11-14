After unveiling their state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University, Walmart brought the HBCU Black & Unlimited Tour to Virginia State University (VSU) on Oct. 13. There, three more forward-thinking Black entrepreneurs were given a platform to show off their talents and promote their side hustle in front of an enthusiastic crowd of their peers.

The crowd was even more raucous than usual because it was homecoming weekend at Virginia State. The atmosphere on campus was a perfect example of the full HBCU experience. The audience saw a band that was in perfect sync. They were treated to a dance team that combined fun choreography with clever verses about the football team. And lastly, they gathered in fellowship with several different generations of VSU Alumni to share in enjoying the weekend’s celebratory festivities.

The HBCU Tour’s host, Atlanta-based influencer and talk radio show host Fly Guy DC, hyped up the energetic homecoming crowd by playing select tracks and leading the attendees in familiar school chants.

Actor Terrence J, television personality Kennedy-Rue McCollough, and lawyer John T. Rose also attended the tour for the second straight stop. They held meaningful conversations with students against a backdrop of a live DJ, giveaways, and other fun activities.

Walmart chose to spotlight three students at VSU, just like they did at Central State. Each of them was excited to have a platform to share their talents and experiences with the world.

Nygel Moore is a business management major, who is fulfilled by the stories that one can tell through portrait photography. The looks of joy on his clients’ faces after they see the unique way he is able to capture their expressions is what keeps him going on tough days. He would like to expand his business to do wedding, sports, and portrait photography.

Joshua Barlow is a clothing designer who cites his faith and his dad as the primary influences on his clothing brand, Jericho. He is wise beyond his years, and told REVOLT that all he needs is his own two hands and a great hard work ethic to make his dreams a reality. Barlow’s brand is inspired by the unique patterns and fabrics that his father used to design and wear when he was growing up. He wants people to know that to make your dreams come true, sometimes you have to move forward with your vision even in the face of others not seeing what you see.

Morgan B. Allen is a nail technician who has been doing nails for over three years. In her opinion, everyone should be able to walk around feeling like their best self, no matter their financial background. She tailors her designs to the personality of the client she is serving, and hopes to do so in the future on an even broader scale by having her own physical business location.

It’s safe to say that leg two of Walmart’s Black and Unlimited HBCU Tour successfully accomplished its goal of empowering the next generation of Black entrepreneurs. We only expect more creativity and ingenuity when the tour heads to North Carolina Central University.