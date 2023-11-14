REVOLT is continuing its impactful partnership with Walmart by teaming up to showcase Black creatives at HBCUs all-across America.

On Oct. 10, Walmart unveiled a brand new, state of the art creative studio on the campus of Central State University. The HBCU located in Wilberforce, OH was the first stop on Walmart’s Black and Unlimited HBCU Tour.

Over the course of two weeks, Walmart visited four HBCUs across the country and set-up a creative studio activation at each one. The studio was set up for three ambitious creative students to showcase a side hustle while they also attend college. The goal is to provide the students with the space and resources that they need to go further with their chosen craft. REVOLT did profiles on each of the students to amplify their stories and creative endeavors.

The host for the tour is Atlanta-based influencer and talk radio show host Fly Guy DC. Regularly appearing on REVOLT shows such as “The Crew League,” he is a staunch supporter of HBCUs.

A live DJ, fun giveaways, and a 360 photobooth were other fun aspects of the activation that added to the already inspiring atmosphere at the studio site.

The three students highlighted at Central State are great examples of the extremely diverse pool of talent at the university.

Louis Brown III is a junior at CSU who has been cutting hair for over three years, having started with his own hair during the pandemic. He knows the value that people not only get from a fresh cut, but also from the timeless conversations they have with their barber. In addition to cutting hair, Louis is also in the band at CSU. He asserts time-management as one of the keys to excelling both in the classroom and in the barbershop.

Next, hailing from the Bahamas, Rashante McCartney is also a junior at CSU. She majors in graphic design, which just so happens to also be her side hustle. She started out customizing only sneakers, but now has plans to expand her business and create her own clothing brand. McCartney’s main goal is to help people express themselves.

Finally, Kristopher King is a sophomore at CSU who has been taking pictures since his early teens. Playing around with depth and unique framing are two aspects of his personal photography style. One of his creative principles is finding a healthy balance between paying attention to detail, but not trying so hard to be perfect that it stifles experimentation.

Alongside highlighting specific students, Walmart also hopes to empower the next generation of young entrepreneurs on each campus. To accomplish such a lofty goal, Walmart brought in heavy hitters to conduct the Walmart Black and Unlimited Tour panel as part of the tour. The panel consisted of three experienced, accomplished Black HBCU Alumni:

● (Moderator) Terrence J, Media Personality and Actor (NC A&T)

● John T. Rose, Entertainment Lawyer & Talent Manager (Hampton)

● Kennedy-Rue McCollough, Actress, Host, and “REVOLT Black News” Correspondent (Spelman)

During the lively discussion, each of them talked about how to manage finances as an entrepreneur, how they each navigated tough times in their respective industries, the importance of relationship-building in business, and many more impactful topics. In the Q&A that followed the panel, students asked questions about a wide array of topics to gain further insight on how to turn their dreams into a reality.