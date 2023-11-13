As REVOLT previously reported, SZA recently scored nine nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards. Earlier this morning (Nov. 13), a Twitter fan made a comment to the TDE star in regard to being radio silent about the news.
“I’m overwhelmed by it and it gives me a lot of anxiety to think of words,” she said in response. “I’m very grateful and very shook, and I wish my granny was here to come with me again,” she added in reference to her late grandmother, who attended the award show with her in 2018.
SZA continued by sharing a red carpet image of the special day, which took place at NYC’s Madison Square Garden. “Last time I was [the] most nominated, my granny flew out for the first time. Bittersweet thoughts,” the singer stated.
Cause I’m overwhelmed by it and it gives me alotta anxiety to think of words .. but I’m very grateful and very shook and I wish my granny was here to come w me again . https://t.co/xS1hrZp6CR— SZA (@sza) November 13, 2023
SZA’s nine Grammy nominations mainly stem from her sophomore LP, SOS. Released in December 2022, the 23-song effort, which contained appearances from Don Toliver, Travis Scott and more debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, where it remained for 10 nonconsecutive weeks. Singles from the triple-platinum release like “Snooze,” “Low,” and “Kill Bill” scored seven nods. The other two landed SOS in the running for Best Progressive R&B Album and Album of the Year.
In October, SZA completed a massive world tour in support of her latest body of work. Before it came to a close, she shared the possibility of going back on the road when an upgraded version of SOS arrives.
“[I] was thinking I wanna do an intimate mini tour for the deluxe. But ONLY in the most turnt cities from ‘SOS Tour.’ I made a list. Y’all deserve a reward. I’m so grateful,” she tweeted. Previously, she told attendees at a Brooklyn performance that the deluxe will contain “seven to 10 songs.”
