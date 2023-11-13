As REVOLT previously reported, SZA recently scored nine nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards. Earlier this morning (Nov. 13), a Twitter fan made a comment to the TDE star in regard to being radio silent about the news.

“I’m overwhelmed by it and it gives me a lot of anxiety to think of words,” she said in response. “I’m very grateful and very shook, and I wish my granny was here to come with me again,” she added in reference to her late grandmother, who attended the award show with her in 2018.

SZA continued by sharing a red carpet image of the special day, which took place at NYC’s Madison Square Garden. “Last time I was [the] most nominated, my granny flew out for the first time. Bittersweet thoughts,” the singer stated.