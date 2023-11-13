What’s up, y’all. It’s officially boot season and, this week, I want to highlight a new boot style: the Venus S000 by Project Domenico Formichetti (PDF).

PDF, based in Italy, is a hyperactive clothing brand by Domenico Formichetti that exists for all those who see the world as he does. Like most designers, he creates based on a gap that he wants to fill in the world of fashion. His first forays into footwear include many artistically innovative oversized padded sneakers and mules. Now, he’s on to boots.

At first glance, the PDF Venus S000 boot can come off as intimidating with its oversized build. Its high-top silhouette has a tan leather upper with extra padding, a rubber sole, and a treaded outsole. Orange detailing surrounds its lace unit with black rope-style shoelaces and completely covers the inside of the boot followed by brown detailing surrounding its collar and heel loop. Two details that I find interesting are the PDF logo, which is stitched behind its tongue and on its black shoe box, and how it got its Venus S000 name.

The PDF boots debuted earlier this year and come in different colors and textures. They immediately gained attention for their unique look and have already taken off with celebrities like Drake, who owns several pairs, and Doja Cat, who recently wore a blue pair on tour. As of now, PDF is stocked very exclusively and in limited quantities. One of their first American stockists is Mannahatta, a popular high-end contemporary men’s fashion store in New York known for its unique brand selection and curation. What are your thoughts on these boots? How would you style them?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mannahatta NYC (@mannahatta_nyc)

The PDF Venus S000 boot is available in two colorways at mhny.nyc for $631.