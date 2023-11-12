The road to repairing their father-daughter bond is a long one for Benzino and Coi Leray. This weekend has seemingly been an emotional one for the “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” alumn as he responded to his daughter’s remarks alleging that he was jealous of the early success she has experienced in her budding music career.

“As much as we want to have hope, some things are just beyond repair, and I’m sure God’s ok with that,” Benzino wrote on Sunday (Nov. 12) in a screenshot from his Notes app that was shared on Instagram. In the caption, he added, “Peace of mind is so priceless; too much stress and chaos will end your existence. Inner peace is essential to your survival. Happy Sunday to all.”

While appearing on Angie Martinez’s “IRL” podcast, Leray said, “At first, it was rocky because I felt like he couldn’t handle my success; I felt like it did come from an envious place, which is okay ‘cause he’s human and it’s fine. But I felt like, you know… he’s one of those people that feels like, ‘Yo, I still have a story to tell. You know, I still feel like [there’s] something I have to say.”

In his initial reaction, Benzino said her comments were ridiculous. “This industry and the internet have completely messed up the minds of this young generation. I’m tired of her pushing a false narrative about who I am and what I’ve done as a father. In my 40 years in hip hop, I’ve never ever seen an artist dog their parents out the [way] Coi does and it’s embarrassing and sad,” he wrote. The “TWINNEM” artist, who earned two Grammy nominations on Friday (Nov. 10), has not addressed the issue on social media.

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 26-year-old and her father have had public spats in the past. In 2022, it seemed as though they were on the road to reconciling after Leray revealed that Nick Minaj shared insightful words with her about mending the relationship. In July, when she performed at Rolling Loud Miami, Benzino was there to support her. He would later sing her praises, saying that she was amazing on stage.

Leray’s full interview with Martinez can be viewed below.