Mia Jaye wants those involved in the killing of her late partner Young Dolph to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. In two separate Instagram posts, the mother of two spoke out about the late rapper deserving justice two years after he was gunned down in Memphis. Next Friday (Nov. 17) will officially mark the second anniversary of his passing.

Jaye wrote in her Nov. 11 post that this is the “saddest month of the year” and a reminder of how her life was indefinitely changed. It read, in part, “My love, my soul mate, my children’s father, the King of my castle, Adolph Thornton Jr. ‘Young Dolph’ was taken from me, my kids and our family.”

Two suspects, Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith, have been charged with attempted murder and first-degree murder in connection with the “Talking To My Scale” artist’s death. A third suspect, Jermarcus Johnson, is charged with conspiracy after the fact. He pleaded guilty to helping Justin Johnson and Smith after the ambush in June. A fourth suspect, Hernandez Govan, also faces a conspiracy charge after being accused of orchestrating the fatal shooting.