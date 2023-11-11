Sometimes keeping it real goes left on social media, and celebrities like Issa Rae are not exempt from firing off an occasional ill-fated post. The entertainer recently admitted that she has felt remorse for some of her past dealings online.

“I’ve regretted a lot of social media posts. I’m a post and deleter,” the “Rap Sh!t” producer told Delish in a sour candy challenge, forcing her to come clean about things, such as her regrettable behavior on social media. She continued, “Even award shows, watching award shows, like, I’ve definitely live-tweeted award shows in the past [and] been insensitive to people’s performances, just been very raw about my thoughts. And then, you know, deleted them.”

Rae said that in her early 20s, when Twitter was still in its infancy, she, like countless others, used the platform to share her thoughts on a whim. However, she had no idea the reach that her words would have. “There’s a rapper named Chalie Boy, and his thing is ‘On my mama, I look good,’ and I remember, like, loving that song, and then I saw the video, and then I tweeted, ‘Just saw the Chalie Boy video, and I can report he does not look fly and [does] not look good,’” said the Hoorae Media company founder.

Her story continued, “And then he saw it, and he retweeted it, and he was like, ‘Sorry, Ma, it’s all love though.’ And I felt so bad. And then he followed me, and I was like, ‘Ahh (sigh).’ And so I definitely did one of those things where, ‘Keep—do your thing, King, I love you!’”

As fans know, Chalie Boy’s 2009 hit “I Look Good” had its popularity renewed this year when Victoria Monét sampled the record for her song, “On My Mama.” According to Billboard, the singer-songwriter earned her first No. 1 on the Mainstream R&B/Hip Hop Airplay chart as a recording artist for the track that is featured on her album Jaguar II.

The feat is the tip of the iceberg as it pertains to Monét’s success. On Friday (Nov. 10), it was announced that she secured seven Grammy nominations; SZA leads the pack of nominees with nine nods.