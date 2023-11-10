Every year, the first few weeks of November signal different things to different people. For some, it’s time to make the dreaded — or highly anticipated — wardrobe swap to prepare for more frigid climates. For others, it’s the moment to brainstorm that show-stealing recipe ahead of a Friendsgiving feast.

For most people, this is the time to craft your holiday shopping list, and though we do this every year, we’re left asking ourselves the same question: “How am I going to get this done on time and on budget?”

Luckily, Walmart is providing families with the ultimate planning and budgeting hacks just in time for the holidays. Whether you’re shopping for your daughter who wants it all or your father who seemingly has it all, the one-stop superstore has the answers you seek.

And with Black Friday and Cyber Monday around the corner, it’s only right that we round up some of the best options for the tech lovers in your life, from big box purchases to $25 and under deals you won’t want to miss.

onn. Reusable 35mm Camera

If you’re searching for the perfect gift for the aspiring photographer on your list, look no further than onn.’s multi-use film camera. Its body sports a lightweight, retro design that evokes nostalgia from the moment you unbox it, but the walk down memory lane doesn’t end there. At just $24.98, this camera also offers a budget-friendly way to dabble in classic 35mm photography, while making it easier than ever to shoot quality photos with its built-in flash and fixed focus viewfinder.

Core Innovations Wireless Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone

A holiday party just isn’t complete without an impromptu musical number, and Core Innovations is here to provide the tunes. Their karaoke microphone will liven up any occasion with Bluetooth functionality that lets you seamlessly stream your favorite songs from your connected devices. The multi-purpose microphone even doubles as a Bluetooth speaker thanks to its embedded hi-fi stereo system, and its HD recording feature means that you can relive your best — or most comical — performances at a moment’s notice.

onn. Google TV 4K Streaming Box

Google’s 4K streaming box was tailor-made for the TV buff in your friend group. A popular competitor amongst an array of streaming sticks and smart TVs, Google’s offering is a top-notch gadget for managing all of your subscriptions in a single place.

What sets the device apart is its ability to aggregate content from all those apps into a single interface, which means you no longer need to switch between streaming services on your lazy Sunday binge-watching session. Add to that its voice-enabled Google search functionality, Dolby audio support, 4K picture quality, and 800+ free channels, and it’s clear that this all-new streaming box packs a ton of value into an extremely affordable package.

Nintendo Switch Lite

The Switch Lite is Nintendo’s ultra-portable alternative to its original iteration. Designed with on-the-go gamers as the priority, the Switch Lite concedes TV compatibility and the earlier model’s detachable Joy-Con controllers for a lighter, slimmer version that’s easier on the hands and your holiday budget. That’s not to say that it skimps on the features, however. Like its predecessor, the Switch Lite supports online co-op play, digital downloads via the eShop, access to flagship Nintendo titles like Mario Kart, and, this special edition bundle even comes with a free download of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

The A8 edition of Samsung’s wildly popular Galaxy Tab series is a do-it-all productivity tool for work and play. Its vibrant 10.5” LCD screen makes it ideal for video chatting, streaming movies, portable gaming, reading, and much more. And, with varying memory capacities of 32GB, 64GB, and 128 GB, the Galaxy Tab A8 is also capable of storing your files, which means you can always have your necessary documents and photos on hand.

Amongst all its features, perhaps the most important for that digitally-savvy family member is that the A8 works in tandem with other Android devices, meaning you’ll be able to create your own collaborative product ecosystem from the moment it’s unwrapped.

Polaroid Hi Print 2×3 Pocket Photo Printer

Polaroid’s Hi Print photo printer was made for your friend with a camera roll full of selfies. The pocket-size printer connects to your phone or tablet and prints eye-catching 2×3 photos in as little as 50 seconds, thanks to its built-in dye sub technology. Moreover, the companion app that you’ll use to print your holiday pics doubles as a photo editor that you can use to add filters, frames, and text to your mobile works of art.