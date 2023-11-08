On Tuesday (Nov. 7), the Exonerated Five’s Yusef Salaam won an unopposed seat on the New York City Council and will be representing the ninth district, which is located in central Harlem. The achievement comes after scoring an impressive victory during the Democratic primary back in June.

Following a short introduction from fellow Exonerated Five member Raymond Santana, Salaam spoke to his supporters after the news became official. “When I think about this case that ran over us with spiked wheels, I often called it, now, a love story between God and his people,” he began. “I want you to consider that when they built the power to consume us, they forgot the owner of the heat. I got my wife by my side. We woke up this morning, and even though it was a gloomy day, the sun was still shining above the clouds.”