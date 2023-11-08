It’s funny to think that 50 years ago, people thought hip hop wouldn’t last long. But much like the pioneers who started the culture, it has persevered and has birthed record-breakers, trendsetters and even billionaires.

Wondering who? Below, we take a look at the top seven richest people in hip hop and examine what it took to get them there. Be mindful — it’s really tricky to truly know someone’s actual net worth. The figure compiles all of one’s assets minus their liabilities, according to Investopedia. In layman’s terms, it’s what’s owned versus what you owe. All of that’s to say that some numbers are approximated, as only access to public-holdings information and stakes in private companies is available, according to Forbes.

Now, enough disclaimers. Read on to see who has made history by becoming the richest person in hip hop.

7. Eminem

Born Marshall Mathers, Eminem captivated the world when he created his alter-ego and released The Slim Shady LP in 1999. Since then, he has been regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time and played a pivotal role in breaking down barriers for non-Black artists in hip hop.

According to Capitalism, Eminem has an estimated net worth of $230 million and since his inception in the rap game, the “Lose Yourself” lyricist has created several businesses centered around his music career.

After the success of The Slim Shady LP, he, along with his manager, Paul Rosenberg, created Shady Records where he signed notable artists like 50 Cent, Westside Boogie and Bad Meets Evil.

In addition to the label, Em has a hip hop radio station on SiriusXM and Dish Network called Shade 45 where he plays uncut rap. But it’s not always about the music: In 2021, Eminem opened up Mom’s Spaghetti, a restaurant located in downtown Detroit.

6. Drake

Starting out as an actor on the Canadian drama series Degrassi: The Next Generation, Drake has managed to go from little Jimmy in the wheelchair to Champagne Papi.

In 2006, Drake kicked off his music career. His first three albums, Thank Me Later, Take Care and Nothing Was The Same, quite literally launched him into a world of success. Drizzy has been topping charts ever since. In 2016, after the release of his fourth studio album, Views, he stayed atop the Billboard 200 chart for 13 nonconsecutive weeks.

And just like Slim Shady, it’s not all about the music (Noticing a pattern yet?). Although that is the largest source of Drake’s wealth, he also has several endorsement deals with companies like Nike, Sprite and Apple.

Additionally, it’s no secret that the 6 God lives a flashy lifestyle and has acquired a plethora of assets. According to Capitalism, his real estate portfolio is one of his most valuable. The Certified Lover Boy reportedly owns properties in both the United States and Canada, including a lavish $6.7 million mansion in his hometown of Toronto and a $7.7 million mansion in Hidden Hills, California.

So what’s Drizzy’s net worth? It’s an estimated $250 million.

5. Kanye West

Chicago native Kanye West is one of the best-selling musicians, having sold 160 million records. As far as titles and accolades go, he is well-decorated. Ye’s won 24 Grammys and was included on Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time. TIME named him one of the 100 Most Influential People in the World in 2005 and 2015.

Early on in Ye’s career, he established his passion for high fashion. He began working with brands like A Bathing Ape, Louis Vuitton and Giuseppe Zanotti. In 2009, the Donda artist became the first nonathlete to get a signature shoe deal with Nike when he collaborated with the company to release his own sneaker, the Air Yeezys.

Switching to the three stripes, Ye secured a collaboration deal with Adidas to create the highly sought-after Yeezy Boost. In addition, he launched a Yeezy clothing line under his partnership with the company in 2015, and in 2016, Adidas extended their contract with the hip hop icon, expanding the Yeezy line to more stores and including plans to sell sports performance products for basketball, football and soccer.

According to Forbes, the deal was valued at $1.5 million, but Adidas and the musician cut ties in October 2022. As of today, Ye has an estimated net worth of $400 million, the outlet adds. “His current fortune includes cash, real estate, the value of his music catalog and a 5 percent stake in his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West’s shapewear brand, SKIMS,” Forbes states.

4. Berner

San Francisco native and rapper Berner signed to Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang Records back in 2012 and has released more than 40 albums throughout the course of his career. Many of those projects reached Billboard’s R&B/Hip Hop Albums chart; for example, 2022’s From Seed to Sale.

However, as lengthy as Berner’s discography is, the bulk of the rapper’s fortune comes from his cannabis and clothing brand, Cookies. The Bay Area company offers 70 strains of marijuana and 2,000 weed-related products globally across 49 stores.

According to Rolling Stone, Berner is expected to reach billionaire status soon, as he already has an estimated net worth of $410 million.

3. Dr. Dre

Let’s take it back to 1987 with the inception of the legendary gangster rap group N.W.A when Dr. Dre first earned fame and recognition. In 1992, Dre dropped his first solo album, The Chronic, making him one of the best-selling artists in 1993. Thanks to the critically acclaimed project, he also received a Grammy for Best Rap Solo Performance.

As the young star matured in the music industry, Dre began to take more of a backseat by primarily focusing on producing other artists like Kendrick Lamar, Anderson .Paak and Mary J. Blige.

Music aside, Dr. Dre is the CEO and founder of both Aftermath Entertainment and Beats Electronics. In 2014, Apple acquired the latter for over $3 billion. Added to his extensive music catalog, Dr. Dre’s net worth is estimated to be $500 million, according to High Snobiety.

2. Sean “Diddy” Combs

A man of many names — Diddy, P. Diddy, Puff Daddy — the media mogul and powerhouse has been running the game since the early ’90s. From a talent director to owning his own label, Diddy has worked tirelessly to make it to where he is now.

The music titan’s debut album, No Way Out, went certified platinum seven times — it’s giving legend. He is also revered for producing other stars like Mary J. Blige, The Notorious B.I.G. and Usher.

As a man of many talents and businesses, Diddy created Combs Enterprises, an umbrella company that oversees his portfolio, which includes Bad Boy Entertainment, Sean John, Combs Wine and Spirits, AQUAhydrate, The Blue Flame Agency, REVOLT Films and REVOLT Media & TV.

Combs is sitting on an estimated net worth of $1 billion, according to Complex. “His CÎROC partnership with Diageo is said to account for the bulk of his wealth, but other assets such as REVOLT and DeLeón Tequila have certainly helped; [in 2021,] he made $90 million,” the publication said.

1. JAY-Z

What we’ve all been waiting for. Did you guess right?

A rapper, producer and businessman, JAY-Z is a true jack of all trades. He has played a monumental role in fostering commercial success for a plethora of artists. As many publications dropped their Top 50 rappers lists in recent years, JAY-Z sat at No. 1 on a few of them. His impact on hip hop is undeniable.

Hov has achieved many firsts over the course of his career. The mogul was the first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and the first living solo rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

And, in 2019, he became hip hop’s first billionaire. With a staggering net worth of $2.5 billion, JAY-Z can attribute his fortune “to his lucrative liquor businesses,” according to Forbes. “In 2021, giant LVMH purchased a 50 percent stake in his champagne empire Armand de Brignac, otherwise known as Ace of Spades,” the publication reported.

Some of his other assets include his lengthy music catalog, investments in companies and an extensive fine art collection that includes pieces from Jean-Michel Basquiat and Damien Hirst.