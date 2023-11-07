NOCTA, which stands for “nocturnal creative process,” was first announced by Drake in 2020. “I always felt like there was an opportunity for Nike to embrace an entertainer the same way they had athletes,” he wrote on Nike’s website at the time. “I thought about how crazy it would have been and what it would have meant for an artist to have a flagship Nike deal.”

“[It’s] about creating something for people on the move,” the OVO star added. “People who want functional, comfortable fits that are adaptable from one environment to the next… [It’s] characterized by the type who are on the road all day, all night — the grinders, the hard workers — trying to accomplish their goals and taking no shortcuts.”

Back in 2021, Drake unveiled a NOCTA golf collection inspired by his uncle, Stephen Sher, who he called “one of my idols.” “A man who took me under his wing, and showed me much of what life had to offer and even more so what your own life can become when you are dedicated and loyal,” he shared on social media.