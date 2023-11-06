Royce da 5’9″ and Styles P both agree that it’s important to have a life partner because without their wives they might have “crashed out” a long time ago.
Many rap artists come from a background that has a certain amount of trauma associated with it, which they often share in their music. At REVOLT WORLD, the “Hip Hop x Mental Health Panel” was an open forum to discuss the relationship between rap music and self-care of the mind, featuring both music veterans, as well as G Herbo, Antonio Brown, Fivio Foreign and Dr. Jeff J. Rocker. During the discussion, Royce da 5’9″ brought up the benefits of having a great partner with him on his career journey who helped keep him stable while commending Styles P on his self-growth.
“I still can’t believe [it] … I’m proud of the evolution,” he told the northeast native. “I’m proud of the evolution ’cause it [is] a point in time in this culture when people start reaching a certain age as artists, they start to panic. They start to do things [like] trying to be young or trying to sound young or trying to make headlines and stuff like that instead of just relaxing and realizing that [there’s] longevity in anything that you just continue to put your mind to.”
He continued, “I know one thing that me and you have in common is we had a wife the whole time. I think if it wasn’t for me having that — I didn’t realize it back then — If it wasn’t for me having that, I probably would’ve crashed out. Like talk about for sure the importance of having a wife.”
The Money, Power & Respect rapper shared his perspective on why having a partner and an appropriate family dynamic is important for the Black community as many African American households in America have been ripped apart and broken since the inception of slavery.
“There’s an importance to knowing family structure and all that. Like one, I’m a hip hop baby, but I’m not one to let people or crowds dictate what I’m gonna do in my life. Hip hop has always been seen as a very braggadocious verbal sport, you know what I mean? But we’re understanding that people look at us for the future. People look and see what the whole culture’s doing and what we’re doing. It’s important to have structure for the Black family,” The LOX artist said. “And for the Black family that takes a husband, wife, kids, or not even … necessarily married, but it takes a man that’s gonna respect a woman. A woman that’s gonna respect a man or whatever … no offense to whatever it’s gonna be.”
“It takes a proper unit to be able to raise a household right and to do better than a generation that came before you, so that then the young babies you make are gonna do better than you did. And that starts with a family structure, for me at least,” he added.
This led Royce da 5’9″ to ask Fivio Foreign and G Herbo if they see marriage in their future, to which they both admitted a desire to eventually walk down the aisle.
“I wanna get married. I just feel like I don’t want to — when I get married — I don’t want to really have a moment [in] my life where I [can’t] pay a lot of attention to my marriage and my relationship. You know what I’m saying?” the drill rapper said. “I feel like with this life and then me [being] busy and me working all the time, it’s hard to really … pay attention to something and they make you feel like you really into it. ‘Cause they’ll feel like you not really into it.”
The “Dinner Time” rapper then chimed in to give his take on figuring out a relationship under those conditions.
“Take it from somebody that’s married already. Finding that balance is the hardest — still the hardest part for me, ’cause as soon as you think one thing is slowing down, you start thinking about something else. You always gonna be drawn to something,” Royce da 5’9″ told the 33-year-old.
G Herbo, who is in a relationship with Taina Williams, the daughter of “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Emily B, shared that he’s motivated to become a husband because he watched his mom and dad’s love story flourish since they’ve been together and married his whole life.
“I definitely wanna get married. Basically, I wanna get married. I come from that type of structure, though. I come from a two-parent household,” the father of three explained. “My mom and dad been together since they was teenagers. They’re in their 50s now. It’s just, like, I ain’t gonna lie I admire that, though. Like how, Styles [P] said, I always knew he was married and he’s always been one of my favorite rappers. You know what I’m saying?”
The “Swervin’ Through Stress” foundation founder continued, “Like, just to chime in on like the younger generation and the older generation. It’s like it goes hand-in-hand. You feel me? When I come in and I see him, I’m happy to see him. You feel what I’m saying? It don’t never go nowhere. Everything that he [Styles P] put into the rap game, man, he came to me. So it’s like, I look up to that. I look up to his lyricism, I look up to him being a husband, being a father, all of that. Like all that go hand-in-hand; S**t I look up to. But yeah, I come from that type of s**t. So yeah, I definitely want to get married.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
16 best hip hop video games of all time
Trending
REVOLT WORLD: Hip Hop without limits
If you missed REVOLT WORLD, we got you with this recap. We Are Hip Hop featuring appearances from Yung Miami, Jeezy, YG, Brittany Renner, Trina, G Herbo, DJ EFN, N.O.R.E., Jason Lee, and more! Presented by Walmart.
Jim Jones gives us the 10/27-10/29 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'
The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Oct. 27 – Oct. 29 weekend forecast. Watch here!
Who are the Top 10 greatest rappers of all time? | 'The Great Debate'
Hosted by Brian “B.Dot” Miller, “The Great Debate” brings together Trina, Symba, Tierra Whack, and Rob Markman as they discuss hip hop’s brightest stars and decide on the genre’s Top 10 artists of all time. In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday and live from REVOLT WORLD, it’s a thrilling debate hip hop lovers truly do not want to miss. Presented by Ally.
How to make flavorful grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce | 'On The Menu'
Chef Alex Hill is back and showing us how to make delicious grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce, paired with a tasty mocktail made with Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
How to make a savory lamb burger paired with tzatziki sauce | 'On The Menu'
In this mouthwatering episode of “On The Menu,” chef Alex Hill shows us how to make a delicious lamb burger topped with homemade tzatziki sauce and quick-pickled red onions, served on a toasted brioche bun. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
Jim Jones gives us the 10/20-10/22 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'
The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Oct. 20 – Oct. 22 weekend forecast. Watch here!
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more
The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend
The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.
These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters
During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said.
2023 REVOLT WORLD: Moneybagg Yo, "Drink Champs," and more added to day 1's biggest moments
REVOLT WORLD kicked off in incredible fashion thanks to big performances, entertaining shows, and interactive installations.
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.
Apple Music announces Usher as the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show headliner
Usher is bringing that A-Town heat to the Super Bowl on Feb. 11, 2024!
Machel Montano is on a mission to make Soca music global – Melé is an excellent start
Machel Montano’s personal touch as well as his immense passion for the culture made the 2023 Melé Destinations event special. Read up!
Halftime Report | Deion Sanders' groundbreaking effect on college football
Deion Sanders’ five-year, $29.5 million contract should be considered a discount for Colorado given the value he’s injected into their school and community.
Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" concert film announcement puts fans in frenzy mode
‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ will be coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.
Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”
At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!
Shenseea wants her fellow creators to understand they're here for a reason: "Don't hold back"
“God put you on this Earth for a reason, so maximize it to your full potential,” Shenseea said in a message to her peers. Read the exclusive below.
Million meals, one mission: State Farm & Hawks unite for Atlanta | 'REVOLT Black News'
In this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep into the collaborative efforts of State Farm Insurance and the Atlanta Hawks. Watch!