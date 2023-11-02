On Wednesday (Nov. 1), Akademiks found himself facing new criticism following an emotional livestream — one that saw him seemingly in fear of potential consequences over homophobic remarks made during an ongoing feud with Saucy Santana.

“I’m not tryna get canceled to f**k up what we got going on. I’m never tryna get canceled saying the wrong thing. I know what we got going on, I love it,” he said before breaking out into tears. “I’m trying not to get canceled. But this s**t does bother me.”

Today (Nov. 2), Queen Latifah chimed in on the issue by taking the former “Everyday Struggle” host to task over a history of disrespect toward the opposite sex. “It’s crazy to me how DJ Akademiks is crying scared to say anything to Saucy Santana because he’s a gay man and he’s scared of getting ‘canceled,’ but has said some of the most outlandish, vile, disrespectful, and demeaning things to Black women with absolutely no fear whatsoever,” the hip hop legend stated in an Instagram Story. “[It] brings me back to Malcolm X’s quote, ‘The most disrespected, unprotected, and neglected person [in] America is the Black woman!'”

Akademiks and Santana have been at odds following comments that the former made about City Girls’ latest album, RAW. The podcaster claimed that the Miami duo have “fizzled out” and suggested that JT should go the solo artist route. “If I’m you, I jump ship now… You gotta to do the Swae Lee,” he said.

In addition to sparking a response from Yung Miami, Santana, a close friend and collaborator of the Quality Control-signed group, jumped into the fray by accusing Akademiks of picking on female rappers without probable cause. Things quickly escalated into a war of words filled with brutal insults, discriminatory slurs, and more.