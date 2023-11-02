In September 2023, Pote Baby unveiled the second installment of his Yard Work series, which contained eight tracks and contributions from Destin Laurel, Doogie, and The Letter M. “Yard Work, Vol. 2 is really just me doubling down on this Southern trunk banger s**t,” he said about the project in a press release. “I listened to a lot of Lil Wayne, Trouble, and Bankroll Fresh for this one. ‘Ain’t Goin’ is probably my favorite on here.”

Produced by Big Trill, “Ain’t Goin” saw him giving viewers a first-hand account of how life can be in Savannah, GA. “Since a snotty nose, I knew the ropes, mama workin’ nine to four, my papa in and out the hole, my b**ch think I’ma let her go soon as I get that bigger check and notice all these other h**s, I never been that mixy, I ain’t on the gas ’cause these n**gas playin’ tricky,” Pote rapped.