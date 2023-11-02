In September 2023, Pote Baby unveiled the second installment of his Yard Work series, which contained eight tracks and contributions from Destin Laurel, Doogie, and The Letter M. “Yard Work, Vol. 2 is really just me doubling down on this Southern trunk banger s**t,” he said about the project in a press release. “I listened to a lot of Lil Wayne, Trouble, and Bankroll Fresh for this one. ‘Ain’t Goin’ is probably my favorite on here.”
Produced by Big Trill, “Ain’t Goin” saw him giving viewers a first-hand account of how life can be in Savannah, GA. “Since a snotty nose, I knew the ropes, mama workin’ nine to four, my papa in and out the hole, my b**ch think I’ma let her go soon as I get that bigger check and notice all these other h**s, I never been that mixy, I ain’t on the gas ’cause these n**gas playin’ tricky,” Pote rapped.
Today (Nov. 2), REVOLT is excited to premiere a new visual for “Ain’t Goin,” which brings viewers to his hometown. The Mitch Ritter-directed clip goes to different locations in the city, including Yamacraw Village and Thomas Square, the latter of where Pote catches vibes in an auto shop.
In addition to the music, the “Hallelujah” rapper is also known for hosting the annual Pote Day Weekend, a festival of sorts with industry panels, internship and grant opportunities, live performances, and more. In an interview with VIBE, he explained the reason why he and business partner Donny Slater created the event. “We always told ourselves we didn’t want to be the only rich ni**as in Savannah once this s**t became a thing,” he stated. “We said with every step we make in the game, we want to bring that sh*t back home.”
Press play on “Ain’t Goin” below.
