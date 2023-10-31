On Monday (Oct. 30), Joyner Lucas dropped off a new visual for “24 hours to live,” which takes inspiration from the classic Ma$e, The LOX, Black Rob, and DMX collaboration of the same name. Produced by Leo Son, ADHD Productions, Storm, and KXVI, the track sees the Massachusetts talent providing vivid details regarding his last day on Earth.

“I’m ’bout to catch a few felonies, load up the trunk, and then head to the Beverly’s, hop out the whip and then rob a celebrity, take all his s**t and then steal his identity, strap on a vest, then go kill all my enemies, slap any hater that showed any jealousy, if you had 24 hours to live with it, what would you do if it was you instead of me?”

Directed by Trevor Finney, the accompanying clip brings every one of Lucas‘ bars to life. Viewers can catch him robbing a bank, breaking inmates out of prison, riding a bullet-riddled tank through the streets, and much more.

“24 hours to live” follows a series of well-received 2023 drops, including “Devil’s Work 2,” “Blackout” with Future, “What’s That?,” “Cut U Off” with YoungBoy Never Broke Again, “Broski,” and “Seventeen.” All of the aforementioned singles are expected to appear on Lucas’ forthcoming LP, Not Now, I’m Busy, which was confirmed back in March.

“It’s like an audio movie. It’s an experience, and when you pop it in, you feel like you’re watching a movie. I really wanted to bring that to life,” the “Will” rapper said to XXL about said album. “Movies is my thing. If I can create my own movie, what kind of movie would I create? What would it look like? What would it sound like? What actors would be in it? That’s what this album is.”

Press play on “24 hours to live” below.