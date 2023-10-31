On Sept. 18, Harlem-based youth development and social justice organization The Brotherhood Sister Sol (BroSis) announced the addition of five new members to its board of directors.

The new appointees include Danielle Brown, SVP, data enablement and category strategy, Disney Advertising; Latraviette D. Smith-Wilson, EVP and chief marketing and equity officer, Horizon Media; Sharon Foo, managing director and creative futures, EssenceMediaCom; Fuquan Collins, vice president and chief diversity officer, Turner Construction; and Elizabeth Acevedo, New York Times best-selling author.

BroSis executive director and co-founder Khary Lazarre-White said via a press release, “We are thrilled to welcome our new board members to the BroSis family. Their diverse backgrounds and shared commitment to our mission will help us to further our work to educate, train, and organize for change.”

Brown stated, “Diving into this role and helping support BroSis’ commitment to empowering youth is a privilege. I believe in the power of using community to create effective change, and I’m eager to contribute my expertise to enhance the organization’s impact.”

Similarly, Smith-Wilson commented, “I am truly honored to join the board of such an esteemed organization whose dedication to bring equity and opportunity to all aligns perfectly with my values and my work.”

Foo remarked, “Creative storytelling is a powerful tool for change, and I’m eager to support the organization in elevating its creative initiatives and amplifying the voices of Black and Brown youth.”

BroSis alumnus Collins said, “Returning to an organization that has impacted me so greatly, this time as a board member, feels like a full-circle moment.”

Meanwhile, Acevedo also noted, “It’s a privilege to be part of an organization that recognizes the immense potential within every young individual, regardless of their circumstances.”

Founded over 25 years ago, BroSis has been committed to social justice and youth development since its launch. The organization’s board members play a pivotal role in assisting youth in navigating challenges and reaching their full potential. With the new board appointments, the company aims to expand its impact and further its mission.