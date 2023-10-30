During Brittany Renner’s discussion with Jason Lee at REVOLT WORLD, the blooming reality TV star opened up about the dynamic between her and ex-boyfriend P.J. Washington.

The social media influencer and the Charlotte Hornets player met in 2020 at an event in Dallas, TX. Not long after the two went public with their love affair, they announced they were pregnant and welcomed a baby boy, P.J. Washington Jr., in 2021. However, two and half months later, things went sour and Renner called it quits.

“Well, let me start off by saying I don’t think anyone plans to be a single mom,” she said. “I didn’t carry a baby for nine motherf**cking months. I ain’t gain 50 pounds. I didn’t get a second f**cking degree tear to be a single mom. I didn’t prepare for that.”

A lover girl at her core, Renner divulged that she did her best to make the relationship work, but eventually realized the lifestyle wasn’t for her.

“I would say that at that time, you know I am a hopeful romantic and I gave [it] my all. And I tried to fit into a space that just wasn’t made for me … just being in that relationship,” she continued.

Although she and Washington are still finding their footing with co-parenting, the “Basketball Wives” star admitted that she doesn’t feel like a single mother because the power forward is an involved father.

“If we have a schedule where it’s alternating — I get Monday and Tuesday. He gets Wednesday [and] Thursday…we alternate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Am I a single mom then, still? Or it’s just because I’m single, I don’t have a partner? ‘Cause his father is very much present and takes care of him. I mean my son, I ain’t gonna lie … he’s in a multimillion-dollar house, he gets dropped off in a Lamborghini, he ain’t hurting for nothing,” she said proudly.