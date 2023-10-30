During Brittany Renner’s discussion with Jason Lee at REVOLT WORLD, the blooming reality TV star opened up about the dynamic between her and ex-boyfriend P.J. Washington.
The social media influencer and the Charlotte Hornets player met in 2020 at an event in Dallas, TX. Not long after the two went public with their love affair, they announced they were pregnant and welcomed a baby boy, P.J. Washington Jr., in 2021. However, two and half months later, things went sour and Renner called it quits.
“Well, let me start off by saying I don’t think anyone plans to be a single mom,” she said. “I didn’t carry a baby for nine motherf**cking months. I ain’t gain 50 pounds. I didn’t get a second f**cking degree tear to be a single mom. I didn’t prepare for that.”
A lover girl at her core, Renner divulged that she did her best to make the relationship work, but eventually realized the lifestyle wasn’t for her.
“I would say that at that time, you know I am a hopeful romantic and I gave [it] my all. And I tried to fit into a space that just wasn’t made for me … just being in that relationship,” she continued.
Although she and Washington are still finding their footing with co-parenting, the “Basketball Wives” star admitted that she doesn’t feel like a single mother because the power forward is an involved father.
“If we have a schedule where it’s alternating — I get Monday and Tuesday. He gets Wednesday [and] Thursday…we alternate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Am I a single mom then, still? Or it’s just because I’m single, I don’t have a partner? ‘Cause his father is very much present and takes care of him. I mean my son, I ain’t gonna lie … he’s in a multimillion-dollar house, he gets dropped off in a Lamborghini, he ain’t hurting for nothing,” she said proudly.
Lee then correlated her poised response with how Black women typically “protect and support” the father of their children, which caused Renner to come to her son’s father’s defense.
“Well, hold on ’cause I’m not going to lie, what people misunderstand about me and all the stuff they’ve seen regarding my child’s father is I love him very much,” the 31-year-old explained. “I have said, he is a good person, he is a good father, he was not a good partner to me, and I’m allowed to say that. That was my experience with him, so we can move forward and me understand that, that was never my guy. That wasn’t my husband and that’s okay ‘cause he still was a catalyst for my growth.”
She continued, “Why do I gotta hate him? How could I ever hate him? My son is named after him. I pushed out a baby for him, so it doesn’t matter what goes on in private … what he’s got going on … whatever? What’s that gotta do with me? I didn’t want to be there. That’s what people forget.”
Lee responded by asking Renner her opinion about the lack of protection Washington displayed when she gets attacked on social media.
“I mean, you know, of course, in an ideal world I would’ve loved protection, absolutely,” she confessed. “When you’re pushed out there in front of everybody, okay, well then, now learn to stand up for yourself because I didn’t have a man shielding me. I didn’t have media trying to shield me either. Nobody wanted to know my story. That’s why didn’t speak for so long.”
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
REVOLT WORLD: Hip Hop without limits
If you missed REVOLT WORLD, we got you with this recap. We Are Hip Hop featuring appearances from Yung Miami, Jeezy, YG, Brittany Renner, Trina, G Herbo, DJ EFN, N.O.R.E., Jason Lee, and more! Presented by Walmart.
How to make flavorful grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce | 'On The Menu'
Chef Alex Hill is back and showing us how to make delicious grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce, paired with a tasty mocktail made with Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
How to make a savory lamb burger paired with tzatziki sauce | 'On The Menu'
In this mouthwatering episode of “On The Menu,” chef Alex Hill shows us how to make a delicious lamb burger topped with homemade tzatziki sauce and quick-pickled red onions, served on a toasted brioche bun. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
Who are the Top 10 greatest rappers of all time? | 'The Great Debate'
Hosted by Brian “B.Dot” Miller, “The Great Debate” brings together Trina, Symba, Tierra Whack, and Rob Markman as they discuss hip hop’s brightest stars and decide on the genre’s Top 10 artists of all time. In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday and live from REVOLT WORLD, it’s a thrilling debate hip hop lovers truly do not want to miss. Presented by Ally.
Jim Jones gives us the 10/20-10/22 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'
The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Oct. 20 – Oct. 22 weekend forecast. Watch here!
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Jim Jones gives us the 10/27-10/29 weekend weather | 'Drip Report'
The Weavahman is back! On this all-new episode of “Drip Report,” Jim Jones gets us right with the Oct. 27 – Oct. 29 weekend forecast. Watch here!
Get rich by investing wisely | 'Maconomics'
Ross Mac takes us on a journey live at REVOLT WORLD for a discussion on changing our relationship with money and breaking generational curses to gain generational wealth. Brought to you by State Farm.
Best chef's kiss | 'Bet on Black'
“Bet on Black” is back with an all-new season! Watch as judges Pinky Cole, Bun B, Van Lathan, and Target’s Melanie Gatewood-Hall meet new contestants and hear pitches from entrepreneurs Saucy D and Chef Diva Dawg.
Million meals, one mission: State Farm & Hawks unite for Atlanta | 'REVOLT Black News'
In this episode of “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we dive deep into the collaborative efforts of State Farm Insurance and the Atlanta Hawks. Watch!
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 2 took it to a new level with Jeezy, "Caresha Please," Don Toliver, and more
The energy remained high at the Atlanta event on Saturday (Sept. 23).
JAY-Z talks fatherhood, wanting to record new music, and much more
JAY-Z spoke to Gayle King for “CBS Mornings.”
2023 REVOLT WORLD's day 3: Young M.A, LaRussell, "Black Girl Stuff," and more cap off an amazing weekend
The final day of the inaugural event was no less action-packed thanks to high-energy competitions, live show broadcasts, and vital discussions on Black success.
YG reveals he’s ended his 4HUNNID music label
During his “Big Facts” Live panel at REVOLT WORLD on Sunday (Sept. 24), YG opened about why he decided to terminate his 4HUNNID label and more.
Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" concert film announcement puts fans in frenzy mode
‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ will be coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.
Machel Montano is on a mission to make Soca music global – Melé is an excellent start
Machel Montano’s personal touch as well as his immense passion for the culture made the 2023 Melé Destinations event special. Read up!