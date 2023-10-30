What’s good, everybody? Y’all know I like to report on the latest kicks, but every now and then, I also want to highlight sneakers that have stood the test of time in the fast-paced and unpredictable sneaker market.

One of those newer mainstays is the Lanvin Leather Curb, a high fashion take on the ’90s skate sneaker that first appeared on the Lanvin F/W 2020 Menswear runway. In true marketing fashion, the brand chose a rapper to model the sneaker, which proved to be a successful tactic because, as we all know, Black culture sets the tone for everything cool and desirable.