Photo: Appatunity
By Legendary Lade
  /  10.30.2023

What’s good, everybody? Y’all know I like to report on the latest kicks, but every now and then, I also want to highlight sneakers that have stood the test of time in the fast-paced and unpredictable sneaker market.

One of those newer mainstays is the Lanvin Leather Curb, a high fashion take on the ’90s skate sneaker that first appeared on the Lanvin F/W 2020 Menswear runway. In true marketing fashion, the brand chose a rapper to model the sneaker, which proved to be a successful tactic because, as we all know, Black culture sets the tone for everything cool and desirable.

Lanvin Leather Curb sneakers Black 2

Appatunity

The Lanvin Leather Curb in black was one of the five colorways that was presented by the brand. It features a low-top upper made of black Nappa leather, paneled suede, and mesh inserts with a treaded rubber sole. Its standout details include a perforated rounded toe, padded tongue with pull tab, metallic eyelets, and double waxed and zigzag herringbone laces inspired by kimono woven accessories. The Lanvin Paris label is silver plated on the tongue with another brand logo, the mother and child symbol embossed at its outer side.

Lanvin Leather Curb sneakers Black 3

Appatunity

Lanvin Leather Curb sneakers Black 4

Appatunity

Since its debut, the Lanvin Curb has been immensely popular with over 25 new colors and new styles including a slip-on mule version. Lanvin also collaborated with other brands and creative artists on special one-of-a-kind releases like a Gallery Dept. capsule collection fronted by rapper Offset, Swarovski crystal sneakers, a pair by LA artist The Surgeon retailing for a whopping $4,000; and 22k gold leaf pairs by footwear artist Stan Birch.

Up next on the brand’s itinerary to keep its finger on the pulse: A much-anticipated collab with rapper Future that was teased earlier this year. What are your thoughts on the Lanvin Leather Curb sneaker? Would you cop?

The kicks are available on Lanvin.com for $990.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Fashion

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Air Jordan 4 "Red Cement"

By Legendary Lade
  /  10.23.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | A-COLD-WALL* x Nike TN98 "Onyx"

By Legendary Lade
  /  10.16.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | REVOLT premieres the FCTRY MOCC as Omar Bailey and Abhi Som talk innovation in sneaker design

By Legendary Lade
  /  10.10.2023

ASAP Rocky praises forthcoming album 'Don't Be Dumb' as his "best work yet"

By Malcolm Trapp
  /  10.03.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Supreme x Nike SB Dunk High “Rammellzee”

By Legendary Lade
  /  10.02.2023

Doja Cat's latest Skechers collaboration officially released worldwide

By Jon Powell
  /  09.28.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 'Invisible Beauty' is a film about the strength and historical significance of Bethann Hardison

By Legendary Lade
  /  09.27.2023

Check out the official 2023 REVOLT WORLD schedule

By REVOLT
  /  09.21.2023

Paul Wall offers Drake free grillz for life and keeps it real about going gray

By REVOLT
  /  09.20.2023

City Girls’ JT claps back after Mowalola x Beats photo shoot backlash

By REVOLT
  /  09.19.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | FENTY x PUMA AVANTI VL

By Legendary Lade
  /  09.19.2023

Two Black models die in LA under mysterious circumstances, families want justice

By REVOLT
  /  09.18.2023

9 ATLiens share the topics they want the REVOLT WORLD talent lineup to discuss

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.18.2023

Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | 15 best looks from the 2023 MTV VMAs

By Legendary Lade
  /  09.13.2023

7 reasons Atlanta is the perfect city for the first-ever REVOLT WORLD

By Shanique Yates
  /  09.12.2023
View More