What’s good, everybody? Y’all know I like to report on the latest kicks, but every now and then, I also want to highlight sneakers that have stood the test of time in the fast-paced and unpredictable sneaker market.
One of those newer mainstays is the Lanvin Leather Curb, a high fashion take on the ’90s skate sneaker that first appeared on the Lanvin F/W 2020 Menswear runway. In true marketing fashion, the brand chose a rapper to model the sneaker, which proved to be a successful tactic because, as we all know, Black culture sets the tone for everything cool and desirable.
The Lanvin Leather Curb in black was one of the five colorways that was presented by the brand. It features a low-top upper made of black Nappa leather, paneled suede, and mesh inserts with a treaded rubber sole. Its standout details include a perforated rounded toe, padded tongue with pull tab, metallic eyelets, and double waxed and zigzag herringbone laces inspired by kimono woven accessories. The Lanvin Paris label is silver plated on the tongue with another brand logo, the mother and child symbol embossed at its outer side.
Up next on the brand’s itinerary to keep its finger on the pulse: A much-anticipated collab with rapper Future that was teased earlier this year. What are your thoughts on the Lanvin Leather Curb sneaker? Would you cop?
The kicks are available on Lanvin.com for $990.