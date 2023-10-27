Today (Oct. 27), “CBS Mornings” shared the second part of Gayle King’s special feature with JAY-Z, complete with a tour of the critically acclaimed “Book of Hov” exhibit in Brooklyn. In the 11-minute segment, the billionaire mogul was asked about Blue Ivy Carter’s participation during Beyoncé’s groundbreaking “Renaissance World Tour,” which he feels is the best of his wife’s career thus far.

“What makes me super proud and, you know, I still get goosebumps from seeing her walk on stage is ’cause Blue’s been born into this world, she’s been born into this life she didn’t ask for. Since she was born, she’s been in scrutiny, and [the] public eye, and everyone has an opinion. Even [as] a little girl, how she keeps her hair,” JAY-Z explained about his oldest daughter. “So for her, to be on that stage and reclaim her power, and the song [that she performed] is called ‘My Power,’ you can’t write a better script.”