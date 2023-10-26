Earlier this month, Buddy marked his return with “Free My Mind,” an emotionally charged offering that sees him actively fighting the kind of physical and mental battles that every listener can relate to.

“Life changes in the flip of a switch, I’m still healing over s**t I done did, I admit I’m still sinning, asking for forgiveness, God’s my witness, bulls**tting, ain’t been living up to my potential, I’m still tripping, how’d I lose that Rolex Presidential? Still stuck, only difference is I ain’t on Central, everything I been through, feelings that I hide, heard a message from the wise, he said soon as I free my mind, I’ll be alright…”

On Wednesday (Oct. 25), the Compton talent unloaded a matching video for the TaeBeast, Rob $tone, and Jay Versace-produced offering that begins with him doing breathing exercises. Buddy then takes viewers through his everyday life, which includes shots of him vibing to music, jogging on the beach, and connecting with his father, Rev. Simmie Sims, Jr., who appears at the end of the clip with a powerful sermon.

In 2022, Buddy released his sophomore LP, Superghetto, a 10-song body of work with collaborations alongside Blxst, Tinashe, T-Pain, and Ari Lennox. Months after its arrival, a deluxe edition of Superghetto surfaced with seven additional cuts and appearances from Tyga and Gwen Bunn.