Pepsi Zero Sugar has been at the forefront of PepsiCo’s ongoing initiatives to support HBCUs. Their commitment is part of a multi-pronged strategy that has seen the brand invest in long-term success for students through scholarships, recruiting events, university grants, and campus activities.

The company recently made headlines after Sean “Diddy” Combs fulfilled his $1 million donation pledge at Howard University’s Yardfest on the Pepsi Zero Sugar stage. Announced last Friday (Oct. 20), the event was a fixture in the brand’s year-round “HBCU Tour,” which has been pivotal in celebrating colleges and providing students with essential resources. The initiative launched in 2022 with the goal of creating access to career opportunities and spotlighting cultural change-makers for scholars.

In a more extensive partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), PepsiCo committed to a six-year title sponsorship in July. Pepsi Zero Sugar joined other prominent labels under the performance product and salty snacks banner, which already included household names such as Gatorade, Doritos, and Tostitos. Furthermore, the alliance is slated to extend to avenues like football, basketball, Olympic sports, and even eSports through 2029.

PepsiCo’s Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Multicultural Development Kent Montgomery further emphasized the strategic depth of these collaborations. He explained, “Uniting our powerhouse brands across the PepsiCo portfolio to genuinely connect with HBCUs offers a unique opportunity to elevate the culture, bring authentic and engaging experiences to fans, and provide valuable career development opportunities to invest in students’ futures.”