Pepsi Zero Sugar has been at the forefront of PepsiCo’s ongoing initiatives to support HBCUs. Their commitment is part of a multi-pronged strategy that has seen the brand invest in long-term success for students through scholarships, recruiting events, university grants, and campus activities.
The company recently made headlines after Sean “Diddy” Combs fulfilled his $1 million donation pledge at Howard University’s Yardfest on the Pepsi Zero Sugar stage. Announced last Friday (Oct. 20), the event was a fixture in the brand’s year-round “HBCU Tour,” which has been pivotal in celebrating colleges and providing students with essential resources. The initiative launched in 2022 with the goal of creating access to career opportunities and spotlighting cultural change-makers for scholars.
In a more extensive partnership with the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC), PepsiCo committed to a six-year title sponsorship in July. Pepsi Zero Sugar joined other prominent labels under the performance product and salty snacks banner, which already included household names such as Gatorade, Doritos, and Tostitos. Furthermore, the alliance is slated to extend to avenues like football, basketball, Olympic sports, and even eSports through 2029.
PepsiCo’s Senior Vice President of Industry Relations and Multicultural Development Kent Montgomery further emphasized the strategic depth of these collaborations. He explained, “Uniting our powerhouse brands across the PepsiCo portfolio to genuinely connect with HBCUs offers a unique opportunity to elevate the culture, bring authentic and engaging experiences to fans, and provide valuable career development opportunities to invest in students’ futures.”
Another significant initiative was Pepsi’s co-presentation of Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit in May. For the musician’s inaugural scholarship, the company donated $200,000 toward funding local organizations reflective of the summit’s programming pillars.
Blige commented on the brand’s impact, “To have Pepsi show up and show out in the way they do is overwhelming. With their support for the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, we are able to pay it forward in so many impactful ways, and to be able to grant an HBCU scholarship for a deserving student is nothing short of incredible.”
Montgomery added, “This year, with even more events for fans to experience, we want to recognize, celebrate, and support the voices of the community, from the incredible on-stage talent, including the iconic Mary J. Blige, to the on-the-ground local restauranteurs and entrepreneurs whose vision and passion inspire others.”
The company’s alliance with the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit dovetails with PepsiCo’s Racial Equality Journey strategy. The umbrella initiative involves a $400 million, five-year commitment aimed at bolstering Black representation within the corporation, elevating Black enterprises, and generating economic opportunity in Black communities.
