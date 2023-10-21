For the past 10 years, REVOLT has been revolutionizing the world of entertainment, and as Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs once said, “We won’t stop ‘cause we can’t stop.”
Combs’ mission when launching REVOLT Media & TV in October 2013 was to create a solid space where Black culture could be both heard and informed. Dubbed the “first channel of the social media age,” many didn’t expect the company to last, much like they counted out hip hop when it was first unleashed in the late ‘70s.
“First and foremost, nobody expected REVOLT to last as long as it has,” said CEO Detavio Samuels during the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in September.
“I’m pretty sure that if you go to the cohort that we were a part of from a cable perspective, we’re the last ones standing and the only ones here, and, so, to go from nobody else is here, but we’re the No. 1 brand in hip hop across the world… We’re the fastest growing Black-owned media company in the nation,” he continued. “It’s such a beautiful and incredible journey that I’m just super proud of and impressed with.”
What’s more, a decade later, Chairman Combs revealed his dreams for REVOLT are still being manifested.
“I have big dreams for REVOLT,” he said during the inaugural event. “So, I would say that right now, REVOLT has kind of caught up to my vision, and the whole team has done an excellent job. From Detavio [Samuels] to Deon [Graham] to the whole entire team.”
The business mogul continued, “They have really driven towards the vision that I see and the vision for REVOLT is endless. We will be the No. 1 platform for our people, unapologetically, in the world.”
With the brand already doing so much for the culture, the future is promising, and the first REVOLT WORLD was proof of it. “I’m watching lives being changed,” Samuels said. “I’m watching people get jobs. I’m watching my people, who deal with stress and trauma from what life brings us every single day, celebrate, and live in joy, and happiness and peace. I’m seeing nothing but magic.”
Ten years later, REVOLT is still going strong. And it won’t stop.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
McDonald’s 2nd annual Shoot Your Shot competition shined the spotlight on fresh talent at REVOLT WORLD
The three day-competition saw 600 aspiring artists put their lyrics to the test. Read on to find out who won!
REVOLT WORLD: Hip Hop without limits
If you missed REVOLT WORLD, we got you with this recap. We Are Hip Hop featuring appearances from Yung Miami, Jeezy, YG, Brittany Renner, Trina, G Herbo, DJ EFN, N.O.R.E., Jason Lee, and more! Presented by Walmart.
Lala Milan brings her "Free Medicinal Laughter" to the latest episode of "Receipts"
This week, the challenger who hoped to take Quincy Brown’s place on the “Receipts” throne was none other than comedian Lala Milan.
How to make flavorful grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce | 'On The Menu'
Chef Alex Hill is back and showing us how to make delicious grilled swordfish with mango habanero sauce, paired with a tasty mocktail made with Pure Leaf Unsweetened Iced Tea. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
How to make a savory lamb burger paired with tzatziki sauce | 'On The Menu'
In this mouthwatering episode of “On The Menu,” chef Alex Hill shows us how to make a delicious lamb burger topped with homemade tzatziki sauce and quick-pickled red onions, served on a toasted brioche bun. Brought to you by Pure Leaf.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Stephen A. Smith says Jada Pinkett Smith has “exceeded cruelty” with public remarks about marriage to Will Smith
Stephen has had enough of Pinkett Smith airing out details of her severed marriage to Will Smith that he says have emasculated the actor and lack any semblance of compassion.
Quincy Brown vs. Lala Milan | 'Receipts'
On this all-new episode of “Receipts,” Lala Milan brings her “Free Medicinal Laughter” to compete against host Quincy Brown with Siana Altiise, their mysterious shopper. Presented by Walmart.
Our rich legacy of food and culture in Miami | ‘More Than That with Gia Peppers’
Gia Peppers ends this season’s journey in Miami chatting with chefs and owners Amaris Jones, and Akino and Jamila West about the history of American cooking, our legacy in cuisine, and food sustainability. Watch here!
How Tavonia Evans’ Guapcoin aims to close the racial wealth gap through blockchain
In this clip from “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we’re joined by Tavonia Evans, a seasoned tech expert and the founder of Guapcoin. As Tavonia discusses Guapcoin X Chain, an exciting new blockchain initiative, she dives into her journey from being told by her grandfather to dive into computers to becoming a beacon of financial empowerment and technological wisdom in the community. Watch!
Diddy: “The great thing about REVOLT WORLD is the unity, REVOLT is the place to be seen”
At the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in Atlanta, Georgia, Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs exclusively spoke to the REVOLT site about his dreams for the company, what he loved about the inaugural event and why Black people coming together at such events matter. Read here!
Halftime Report | Deion Sanders' groundbreaking effect on college football
Deion Sanders’ five-year, $29.5 million contract should be considered a discount for Colorado given the value he’s injected into their school and community.
Yung Miami talks the growth of "Caresha Please" & an important lesson Diddy taught her at REVOLT WORLD
Ahead of the live taping of “Caresha Please” at REVOLT WORLD, Yung Miami discussed the hit show, not expecting its rapid growth, and Diddy. Get into the exclusive chat below!
What to know about refinancing a home | 'Maconomics'
On this all-new episode of “Maconomics,” host Ross Mac takes us on a deep dive into the maze of home refinancing. What does it mean to refinance and when is the right time? Watch now for tips and strategies.
These media powerhouses unite to tell the unfiltered truth about why owning our narrative matters
During the inaugural REVOLT WORLD, REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels hosted a fireside chat with Caroline Wanga, chief executive ofﬁcer (CEO) of ESSENCE, and Jason Lee, founder of Hollywood Unlocked, to discuss the reason Black voices need to be at the forefront of storytelling when it comes to sharing the many facets of Black culture.
9 REVOLT WORLD attendees share their favorite moments of the event
“First off, I was so glad I was able to see ‘Caresha Please.’ I just love her! Ari and her were able to clear some things up and I am here for it!” one person said.
Beyoncé's "Renaissance World Tour" concert film announcement puts fans in frenzy mode
‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé’ will be coming to theaters on Friday, Dec. 1.