For the past 10 years, REVOLT has been revolutionizing the world of entertainment, and as Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs once said, “We won’t stop ‘cause we can’t stop.”

Combs’ mission when launching REVOLT Media & TV in October 2013 was to create a solid space where Black culture could be both heard and informed. Dubbed the “first channel of the social media age,” many didn’t expect the company to last, much like they counted out hip hop when it was first unleashed in the late ‘70s.

“First and foremost, nobody expected REVOLT to last as long as it has,” said CEO Detavio Samuels during the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in September.

“I’m pretty sure that if you go to the cohort that we were a part of from a cable perspective, we’re the last ones standing and the only ones here, and, so, to go from nobody else is here, but we’re the No. 1 brand in hip hop across the world… We’re the fastest growing Black-owned media company in the nation,” he continued. “It’s such a beautiful and incredible journey that I’m just super proud of and impressed with.”

What’s more, a decade later, Chairman Combs revealed his dreams for REVOLT are still being manifested.

“I have big dreams for REVOLT,” he said during the inaugural event. “So, I would say that right now, REVOLT has kind of caught up to my vision, and the whole team has done an excellent job. From Detavio [Samuels] to Deon [Graham] to the whole entire team.”

The business mogul continued, “They have really driven towards the vision that I see and the vision for REVOLT is endless. We will be the No. 1 platform for our people, unapologetically, in the world.”

With the brand already doing so much for the culture, the future is promising, and the first REVOLT WORLD was proof of it. “I’m watching lives being changed,” Samuels said. “I’m watching people get jobs. I’m watching my people, who deal with stress and trauma from what life brings us every single day, celebrate, and live in joy, and happiness and peace. I’m seeing nothing but magic.”

Ten years later, REVOLT is still going strong. And it won’t stop.