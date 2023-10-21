Today (Oct. 21), REVOLT celebrates its 10th birthday! That’s 10 years of breaking glass ceilings in media, unapologetically giving Black creatives an outlet to shine, supporting the community with social justice initiatives across the brand and nonstop, top-tier, record-shattering content. From the beginning, REVOLT set out to provide a space for hip hop culture and the Black community to express their joy, pain and truths without censorship. From “REVOLT Black News Weekly” to the first-ever REVOLT WORLD in September, the consensus is we’ve undoubtedly achieved just that.
As Chairman Sean “Diddy” Combs so eloquently put it at the three-day, first-of-its-kind event last month, “The mind of the Black creative is sent by God. I know the Black man and woman are God, and it’s time for us to come together to be unapologetic Black creators… REVOLT is the platform you can come to, to get your creativity seen.”
In celebration of our birthday and all that REVOLT has achieved, icons Jermaine Dupri, Yo-Yo and more shared heartwarming messages about the brand and its significance worldwide. See those below and cheers to another 10 years and beyond.
1. Jermaine Dupri
“REVOLT does a good job of introducing the African artists. I’ve actually watched it a couple of times… And I saw the introduction of me seeing more artists from Africa. So, REVOLT does a good job of giving these artists an opportunity and a space that we didn’t have in the ’90s. I mean, you had to really bust a** to be on anything. You had to have a No. 1 record to be on ‘Soul Train.’ It wasn’t like you could be lukewarm and Don Cornelius was going to put you on — you had to do something that struck interest. So now to have outlets that have new and upcoming artists and help them is a blessing. So, it’s really, really important.”
2. Yo-Yo
“Congratulations! Happy anniversary to REVOLT! I mean, 10 years is really big. I think a lot of people were saying if you want to see change, you have to be the change you want to see. When these changes started to take place, REVOLT not only stepped up with media but with television, and I just thought it was powerful having that voice. I think it’s necessary being in the right places. Black news and media matter. I’m glad to see it growing and it being successful.”
3. Luke James
“I think it’s important that everyone gets a chance to tell their story. And I think from us to all cultures, so we can feel that empathy, and know more about each other, and that’s what REVOLT has helped do. We’re all on this planet together and we feed off each other.”
4. Nicco Annan
“I think it’s important for us to tell our narrative because we live it, we experience it and it is genetically in our code. It ain’t something that we have to think about or research. Now, I will say it’s great REVOLT has been here for 10 years. I hear a lot of content, and things that are actually going into archives, and bringing things from the past into the current time because I don’t think we have the space in the school system for kids to learn the same way and have the same type of exposure. Because we have everything at our fingertips — our own playlists… It’s our own podcast lists, so to have programming space in REVOLT that’s piping in some new and different things, I think that’s really necessary to keep things fresh and keep people thinking.”
5. Dr. Robin Barrett
“Congratulations, REVOLT! We are the culture, so it’s for us, by us. Telling our stories is very important.”
6. ESSENCE CCO God-Is Rivera
“I remember so many [Black media outlets] that were shuttered. I love Detavio. I think he’s amazing. I’m so proud of what he’s doing. I look at Black media as we’re locking arms. We have to lock arms together because we’re telling stories. REVOLT and Black media have a responsibility to ensure that we are making sure our community is heard, valued, and respected. I think we need to be a place that continues to be a bastion of what our community needs to say. When I think about the power of how we’re going to tell our stories, I think that we have an absolute responsibility to ensure we’re doing that.”
7. Dr. Elena Brown
“Oh, my God! Come on, REVOLT! I think it’s 100 percent necessary for us to be able to tell our stories in our voice with our likeness and not have anyone tell it for us. That’s the only way you can reach true authenticity. That’s the only way our children and our children’s children can learn, truly, how we’ve gone through life, and maybe identify with some [parts] and carry it to the next level.”
