Accompanying the release was a lengthy message to her fans, which included a series of questions about her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2, which is scheduled to arrive Nov. 17.

“Do you think there’s some correlation between big features on an album and whether or not people think the album is great or not? Will you get off social media when the album is released or live tweet while listening? How many times do you listen to an album usually before deciding how you feel about it?” she asked.

“FOR ALL THE BARBZ” follows a string of well-received drops like “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby, “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” and the genre-bending “Last Time I Saw You.” In 2022, she liberated the Rick James-sampled “Super Freaky Girl,” which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — the first for a Black female solo artist since Fantasia’s “I Believe” in 2004.