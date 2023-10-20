Today (Oct. 20), Nicki Minaj unveiled a new single titled “FOR ALL THE BARBZ,” an upbeat collaboration with Drake and Chief Keef. The track, which was released on Nicki Minaj’s YouTube and official website only, sees the artists flexing their looks, wealth, and more on wax.
“Pushin’ your pen or you pushin’ your luck? Tummy on tuck and my t**ties reduct, oh, look, you guys, I’m back to a D cup, oh, look, now b**ches is tryna meet up, VMAs was a family reunion, first time in a while I seen all of my sons, keep it 100, keep it in a trust, if I lose 99, I’ll still keep it a buck, I don’t hear you h**s, I make the movies, I give you b**ches cameos, here we go, he tryna make honey nut like Cheerios…”
Accompanying the release was a lengthy message to her fans, which included a series of questions about her forthcoming album, Pink Friday 2, which is scheduled to arrive Nov. 17.
“Do you think there’s some correlation between big features on an album and whether or not people think the album is great or not? Will you get off social media when the album is released or live tweet while listening? How many times do you listen to an album usually before deciding how you feel about it?” she asked.
“FOR ALL THE BARBZ” follows a string of well-received drops like “Do We Have A Problem?” with Lil Baby, “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign, “Red Ruby Da Sleeze,” and the genre-bending “Last Time I Saw You.” In 2022, she liberated the Rick James-sampled “Super Freaky Girl,” which made it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 — the first for a Black female solo artist since Fantasia’s “I Believe” in 2004.
