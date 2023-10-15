Kid Cudi can now add writer and co-creator of a comic book to his growing list of accomplishments! On Saturday (Oct. 14), while attending New York Comic Con, he made the massive announcement about his foray into the world of graphic novels with “Moon Man.”

The cosmic voyage is centered around fictional astronaut Ramon Townsend as he navigates being forever changed by an interstellar experience while “saving his crew from a near-disastrous moon mission,” according to Entertainment Weekly. Kyle Higgins joins Cudi as co-writer, and graphic artists Marco Locati and Igor Monti bring the story to life with celestial illustrations.

“This might be one of the top three coolest things I’ve ever been a part of,” said the “HEAVEN’S GALAXY” artist during a panel at the event. “This story is something that took a lot of love from everyone involved. I promise you this comic will be unlike anything you’ve read before. To each and every person that picks up a copy and shows support in January — I love you more than you can imagine.”

On Twitter, he shared images from the comic along with a message about his latest artistic endeavor. He wrote, “I’ve been secretly working on this for over a year, and it’s finally happening. I’m so f**king hype for you all to dive in. If you’re into comics, my hope is that this will be your new obsession. [A] lot of love and hard work went into this. I am so proud to finally reveal my baby to the world. [I] told y’all I was cookin’ up something special in a world you’ve never seen me in. MAD SOLAR tak[ing] over mane!! Love to IMAGE Comics team for riding w[ith] me on this one and believing in my vision.” The first issue of “Moon Man” comes out on Jan. 31, 2024.