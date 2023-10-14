The internet is buzzing with congratulatory messages for Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland, after a video of them leaving a hospital with not one but two newborn babies surfaced on social media this weekend.

In the footage, which appears to have been captured by a family member, the “Dream Girl” musician is observed beaming with pride as Rowland cradles both babies before a nurse and a second individual place the infants into their car seats. The parents, who quietly tied the knot last year and managed to keep their pregnancy under wraps, have not shared a public statement about the birth of their children.

News of the couple’s family expanding twofold comes a year after the Nigerian superstar’s life was turned upside down. In October 2022, his 3-year-old son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, tragically passed away after drowning in a pool at Davido’s residence in Lagos, Nigeria. “About eight people were brought in for questioning, and we are investigating the matter. Anyone found culpable in the death of the child would be arrested,” reported The Guardian Nigeria. At the time of the devastating loss, the international star was working on his album, Timeless.

In March, he opened up about taking a step back before marking his return to music while grieving his son. “I know that at the end of the day, people would want Davido to be onstage again, eventually. People would want me to be able to make the thousands of people happy that I do on a daily basis,” he told CNN. Davido noted that the outpour of support from people from all walks of life also aided him in healing. “That was one thing that really made me strong enough to stand up again, get back in the studio, and do what I love,” he said.

The LP was released later that month. It debuted in the No. 2 and No. 1 spots on the World Music Chart and U.K. Albums Chart, respectively. For two weeks in July, he trekked across North America, making stops in cities like Chicago, Houston, and Boston on the “Timeless Tour.” His star-studded résumé includes adding an Afrobeats flair to records with DaBaby, Chris Brown, and Sevyn Streeter, to name a few.