A follow-up to 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne’s ColleGrove has been teased for three years, but now it seems the wait for the joint project is finally almost over. To fans’ delight, they will be able to press play on ColleGrove 2 on Nov. 2.

“Me and Wayne’s album drops next month. This is a full-circle moment,” 2 Chainz told onlookers while filming an undisclosed project with Rock The Bells. “It was built on a relationship,” said the Atlanta native about their 2016 collaboration that burned up the music charts. “Wayne, at the time, was the hottest artist in the world. He could’ve charged me [$]8 million, but he didn’t.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, the 13-track LP served as 2 Chainz’s third studio album and featured Lil Wayne on eight songs. Upon its release, ColleGrove occupied the No. 2 and No. 4 spots on the Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums and Billboard 200 charts, respectively.

Last month, the “It’s a Vibe” artist teased, “ColleGrove 2 will be coming out before the year’s over with. We’ve already shot two visuals. The photo shoot is over. We’re in the process now of mastering records. All the records are mixed, so it’ll be coming soon. I’m so excited about it, and I’ve been talking about it [for] so long. I’m anxious at this point to try to get it to the fans’ ears, [so they can] hear some of the hard work and the blood, sweat, and tears that me and my brother put into this project.”

That same month, Lil Wayne announced that he was dropping new music prior to the highly anticipated release of The Carter VI. In an Instagram post, the NOLA-bred lyricist made a pre-save link available for Tha Fix Before Tha VI. The 10-track mixtape landed on streaming platforms on Sept. 29 and features appearances from Jon Batiste, Euro, Cool & Dre, Fousheé, and TheNightAftr.

Plans to unleash The Carter VI were first announced in August 2022 by the rapper. As it stands, an official rollout date for the LP, which, if released this year, will come five years after 2018’s commercially successful The Carter V.