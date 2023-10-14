A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of attempted murder for his alleged role in the mass shooting on the campus of Morgan State University. Baltimore Police apprehended the teen in Washington, D.C., on Oct. 12.

A second suspect, 18-year-old Jovan Williams, remains at large. An attempted murder warrant has been issued for his arrest. Police believe he is armed and considered dangerous. “BPD has been working tirelessly on the investigation into this incident and are grateful for the many partners that assisted us in identifying and capturing one of our suspects,” said Commissioner Richard Worley in a released statement. A reward of up to $9,000 remains offered for any information leading to the arrest and charges filed against the purported gunmen.

“We will not rest until Williams is in custody. While this arrest cannot undo the damage and trauma caused that day, it is my hope that it can bring some peace and justice to the victims, the Morgan community, and our city,” he added.

“The Morgan community can take solace today in knowing that an arrest has been made, and we are one step closer to bringing all of the alleged culprits responsible for the incident that occurred on our campus to justice,” said David K. Wilson, president of the HBCU.