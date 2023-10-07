Simone Biles is only two months into her return to competition, and already, she has rewritten history after being recognized as the most decorated gymnast in the sport’s history. The 26-year-old showstopper earned her 27th — her 21st gold — world championship medal on Friday (Oct. 6) in the women’s all-around final at the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

The victory marked her sixth individual all-around title. Since launching her career a decade ago, she has earned 34 medals across various competitions, including the Olympics. Prior to her history-making win on Friday, the title of most successful gymnast was held by Vitaly Scherbo, a Belarusian athlete who became the first gymnast to secure six gold Olympic medals during the 1992 Games in Barcelona.

Speaking of her win, Biles said, “I was emotional because it was my first Worlds here 10 years ago and now my sixth one, so it is crazy.” She celebrated the feat by rehashing a number of posts on Twitter, one of which showed her, Rebeca Andrade, and Shilese Jones on the podium holding up their medals. She captioned the post, “BLACK GIRL MAGIC.”

Across social media, scores of congratulatory messages can be observed heralding the newlywed as the G.O.A.T. Among them is her husband, Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens. “You deserve it, just getting rewarded for all your dedication and hard work. Blessed to be able to witness the greatness firsthand. I love you so much; I’m so happy for you, baby,” he wrote. Biles and the 28-year-old tied the knot this summer after three years together.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Biles has been cementing her legacy as one of the best ever since returning to competition in August after a two-year hiatus to focus on her mental health after dominating at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

In late August, she won three titles at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships in balance beam and floor exercises. She became the first to win eight U.S. national all-around gymnastics titles. Last week, on Oct. 1, she stunned the sports world when she pulled off the complex acrobatic stunt known as the Yurchenko double pike vault during the first weekend of the World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.