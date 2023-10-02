Simone Biles returned to the global stage in groundbreaking fashion on Sunday (Oct. 1) at the 2023 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Antwerp, Belgium. The seven-time Olympic medalist became the first woman to successfully execute the Yurchenko double pike vault, which subsequently secured her position at the top of the women’s all-around qualification.

Biles launched herself into the air and completed a sequence that ended with a nearly flawless landing. Per CNN, officials now recognize the move as the “Biles II,” which marked her fifth named element in an international competition.

The skill itself is complex and risky, typically attempted only by male acrobats. Her coach, Laurent Landi, emphasized the significance. “It’s great. People, I hope, realize that’s maybe one of the last times you’re going to see a vault like that in your life from a woman gymnast. So I think it’s time to appreciate it,” he said.

Landi continued, “She made it. She handled her nerves, handled the pressure. [It was the] last event, so there was fatigue and everything.”

Team USA also performed exceptionally well by logging a total qualifying score of 171.395. The number virtually guaranteed a spot in the final, outdoing 2022’s first-place sum total of 167.263.

This championship marked Biles’ first major international event since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she withdrew from several competitions due to a mental block that she dubbed “the twisties.” She acknowledged the emotional weight of her return.

“It’s really amazing. Everybody in here believes in me. So I just need to start believing in myself a little bit more, but it feels amazing, and I love the fans, I love the crowd. It was really special,” Biles detailed.

Additionally, Biles’ participation in the Antwerp competition made her the first woman to represent the U.S. in six artistic world championships.