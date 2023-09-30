The arrest of a man believed to be connected to the unsolved murder case of Tupac Shakur has moved two women who deeply loved the rap icon to speak out.
As previously reported by REVOLT, Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested on Friday (Sept. 29). For years, the known South Side Compton Crips gang member has been outspoken with his claims of being a witness to the tragic shooting. His purported knowledge of the incident moved a grand jury to indict him on a count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement in connection with the drive-by that riddled Tupac with bullets, leading to his passing at the age of 25.
The reported crack in the case was 27 years in the making and has sparked a flood of reactions. “This is no doubt a pivotal moment. The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community,” said Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, Tupac’s sister and the president of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, in a statement released hours after Davis’ arrest.
“It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, [and] my father’s son,” she added. “His life and death matter and should not go unsolved or unrecognized, so yes, today is a victory, but I will reserve judgment until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete. There have been multiple hands involved, and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice on all fronts.”
Jada Pinkett Smith also spoke out as the viral news was shared. She and Tupac shared a close friendship dating back to their teenage years. She has long lauded their bond as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac,” wrote Pinkett Smith in her Instagram Story.
A Clark County police arrest warrant states former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight as the other witness. He is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence after being found guilty of striking and killing a man with his car in 2015.
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE
Trending
Emmanuel Hudson had his eyes set on Quincy Brown’s crown for the latest episode of "Receipts"
Quincy Brown went head-to-head with comedian and actor Emmanuel Hudson for what was arguably the most hilarious installment of the series to date.
Angela Yee talks "The Breakfast Club," growing up in Brooklyn & interning for Wu-Tang Clan | ‘The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels’
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint,” host and REVOLT CEO Detavio Samuels welcomes Angela Yee to discuss growing up in Brooklyn, interning for Wu-Tang Clan, “The Breakfast Club,” and curating her own show. Presented by LIFEWTR.
How Black women entrepreneurs are redefining beauty & wellness | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'
Gia Peppers heads to LA to speak with founders Devi Brown and Ofunne Amaka about the intersection of wellness and beauty for Black women, walking in alignment, creating a space for mental health at every step, and so much more. Watch!
The HBCU-to-wealth pipeline in Washington, D.C. | 'More Than That with Gia Peppers'
Gia Peppers heads to Chocolate City to talk about why funding HBCUs matters and how it leads to Black wealth with her mom, Dr. Gail Cherry-Peppers, Howard University President Emeritus Wayne Frederick, Thurgood Marshall College Fund President and CEO Harry L. Williams, and The Spice Suite owner Angel Gregorio. Watch now!
Tiffany Haddish on therapy, wild fan interactions & the upcoming 'Haunted Mansion' movie | 'The Jason Lee Show'
On this all-new episode of “The Jason Lee Show,” the one and only Tiffany Haddish sits for a must-watch conversation about wild interactions with fans, her new movie ‘Haunted Mansion,’ bringing her therapist on dates, and being present. Watch the hilarious interview here.
Pheelz talks expressing himself through music & his biggest inspirations | 'On In 5'
On this all-new episode of “On In 5,” multitalented Nigerian artist Pheelz opens up about waiting for his opportunity to fully express himself through music, his inspirations and emotions, and the musical icons he grew up admiring. Watch!
Jordyn Woods talks prioritizing authenticity, her brand & saying, "No" | 'Assets Over Liabilities'
On this episode of “Assets Over Liabilities,” Jordyn Woods welcomes hosts Rashad Bilal and Troy Millings to her headquarters to discuss expanding Woods by Jordyn, prioritizing authenticity throughout her brand promotions, not talking about money with friends, being patient, and saying, “No.” Watch here!
BNXN talks leaving IT for music, linking with Wizkid, going viral & new album | 'On In 5'
For this all-new episode of “On In 5,” singer-songwriter BNXN discusses his journey from IT to music, finding his voice and originality, linking up with Wizkid for their hits “Mood” and “Many Ways,” and what fans can expect from him this year — including a new album. Watch the full episode here!
Kareem Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke & networking | 'The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels'
On this all-new episode of “The Blackprint with Detavio Samuels,” the host and REVOLT CEO sits down with Kareem Cook. Throughout the introspective episode, Cook talks growing up in The Bronx, studying at Duke and being nervous to be in the South at the time, network vs. education, taking advantage of your opportunities, and connecting with Debbie Allen. Watch!
Tory Lanez says that his "head has always been held high" in first phone call from prison
The incarcerated artist also announced a deluxe edition of 2021’s ‘Alone At Prom.’
Quincy Brown vs. Emmanuel Hudson | 'Receipts'
Tap in for the latest episode of our game show, “Receipts,” celebrating Black excellence as host Quincy Brown takes on Emmanuel Hudson to see who can correctly discover our Black and Unlimited shopper’s unlikely passion. Presented by Walmart.
Web3 | Ice Cube's BIG3 league is centering innovative ownership opportunities within sports
“Ownership holds a lot of weight. It’s about reaping the rewards of your hard work, having a say in how things roll,” Ice Cube tells REVOLT in this “Web3” exclusive about giving fans a piece of the BIG3 pie.
Scotty ATL is achieving longevity with grillz by staying ahead of the curve
“I built my own lane… I’m just educating myself on a daily basis,” he told REVOLT in this exclusive interview for Black Business Month. Read up!
Breakdancing, an oft-ignored pillar of hip hop, is taking its rightful place in the spotlight
In celebration of hip hop’s 50th birthday, we discuss the history of breaking, the art form serving as a voice for the marginalized and it being added to the 2024 Olympics. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Clarks Originals x MAYDE WORLDWIDE Wallabee “Pacific Blue”
LA native and designer Aleali May teams up with Clarks Originals for a new collaboration.
Happy 50th birthday, hip hop! A letter celebrating and thanking you on your big day
Happy 50th anniversary, hip hop. You’re on a tier where no tears should ever fall. My hope is that the millions of us forever enriched by your glory of the past 50 years continue to endure and inspire in your name over the next 50.
Doechii pays homage to hip hop icons and talks pushing the boundaries of music genres
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, Doechii sat with REVOLT for an exclusive interview and talked about her upcoming tour with Doja Cat, love for Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj, some of her favorite rap albums and much more. Read up!
Kickin' Facts with Legendary Lade | Looking back at 50 years of hip hop through four genre-defining sneakers
As we celebrate hip hop’s 50th year, let’s take a look at a few of the sneakers that have defined the genre.
Jaylen Brown: Hip hop has been an essential part of my growth as an athlete
Ahead of hip hop’s 50th birthday, REVOLT sat down with NBA star Jaylen Brown to discuss his career, the South’s impact on rap, the importance of Black media outlets and so much more. Read up!