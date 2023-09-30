The arrest of a man believed to be connected to the unsolved murder case of Tupac Shakur has moved two women who deeply loved the rap icon to speak out.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Duane “Keefe D” Davis was arrested on Friday (Sept. 29). For years, the known South Side Compton Crips gang member has been outspoken with his claims of being a witness to the tragic shooting. His purported knowledge of the incident moved a grand jury to indict him on a count of open murder with use of a deadly weapon with a gang enhancement in connection with the drive-by that riddled Tupac with bullets, leading to his passing at the age of 25.

The reported crack in the case was 27 years in the making and has sparked a flood of reactions. “This is no doubt a pivotal moment. The silence of the past 27 years surrounding this case has spoken loudly in our community,” said Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, Tupac’s sister and the president of the Tupac Amaru Shakur Foundation, in a statement released hours after Davis’ arrest.

“It’s important to me that the world, the country, the justice system, and our people acknowledge the gravity of the passing of this man, my brother, my mother’s son, [and] my father’s son,” she added. “His life and death matter and should not go unsolved or unrecognized, so yes, today is a victory, but I will reserve judgment until all the facts and legal proceedings are complete. There have been multiple hands involved, and there remains so much surrounding the life and death of my brother Tupac and our Shakur family overall. We are seeking real justice on all fronts.”

Jada Pinkett Smith also spoke out as the viral news was shared. She and Tupac shared a close friendship dating back to their teenage years. She has long lauded their bond as a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “Now I hope we can get some answers and have some closure. R.I.P. Pac,” wrote Pinkett Smith in her Instagram Story.

A Clark County police arrest warrant states former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight as the other witness. He is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence after being found guilty of striking and killing a man with his car in 2015.