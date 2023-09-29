On Sept. 28, 2023, OurGenerationMusic shared on Instagram that the 2017 album from Quavo and Travis Scott, Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho, had surpassed one billion streams on Spotify. In the comments section, Quavo hinted the duo might be working on a follow-up album to the original.

The hint was somewhat subtle, but it appears to indicate a second album could be upcoming. The success of the first collaborative album might be driving the release of a new album.

Quavo posted, “That’s tuff next one loadin….” in the comments section following the announcement of the first album’s success.

Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho was originally released on Dec. 21, 2017, and debuted in the number three spot on the Billboard 200. The album was Quavo’s debut in the top 10 as a solo rap artist.

In 2023, both Quavo and Travis Scott released solo albums. Scott released Utopia on July 28, and Quavo released Rocket Power on Aug. 18 and dedicated it to Takeoff, the late member of Migos. Scott’s Utopia was among the largest releases of 2023, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 and earning 496,000 album-equivalent units.

La Flame announced he was heading out on the Circus Maximus Tour beginning on Oct. 11, 2023, in Charlotte, North Carolina, and ending on Dec. 29, 2023, in Toronto, Ontario.

Quavo has been keeping a low profile since the release of Rocket Power. However, he was spotted dining with Doja Cat at Carbone in New York on Sept. 11. Previously in 2023, Quavo was linked to several women, including Chloe Bailey, Lori Harvey, and Erica Fontaine, a gymnast.