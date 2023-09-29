On Monday (Sept. 25), Ice Cube posted a message on Twitter giving fans a chance to ask him any questions they wanted. While many of the questions revolved around the announcement of his new album, Man Down, some of the questions involved the legacy of his previous group NWA and its impact on the culture of the nation.

One comment in particular drew a lot of scrutiny from both the rapper and other fans. The comment was regarding NWA’s role in the issues the culture faced during their time in the spotlight and read “Was NWA part of the agenda to destroy conscious rap which was growing in popularity at the time, and promote sex, violence, and gangster behavior amongst the youth?”

Responses to the question from other fans were mixed, as expected. After all, the songs from the group frequently spoke on those topics and NWA’s style of music was commonly labeled gangsta rap in the media.

On Thursday (Sept. 28), Ice Cube responded to the question on Twitter, denying what the comment was implying. He pointed out that those same issues were in the Black and Latino communities a decade before NWA formed. The problems still persist in many communities today, with all ages, races, and locations affected.

The rapper has long been known for being vocal about his personal and political stances. His candid takes on how he feels and what he thinks has been an attribute appreciated by his fans throughout his career. His music, both as part of a group and as a solo artist, reflects his views of the world and the issues of the day.

Man Down is reportedly nearly complete, with the finishing touches planned for the next few weeks. A release date and track list has not been publicly revealed yet.