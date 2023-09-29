On Thursday (Sept. 28), Gunna was spotted by TMZ as he left a hotel in Beverly Hills, California. When asked about his weight loss, the rap star motioned with his arms, indicating he had been lifting weights. However, he then said, “Lifting legs.” Not quite the answer his fans were expecting, but they laughed at the statement nevertheless.

In August, Gunna posted a photo of himself working out. He was performing a half-lunge with a resistance band and wearing gray athletic clothes. The image showcased his toned physique and quickly went viral.

It appears that Gunna’s quest for a healthy lifestyle began after his May 2022 Atlanta indictment in the YSL Rico case filed against him, Young Thug, and 25 other YSL members. A picture of Gunna with three others was posted online on April 12, 2023 in which his large weight loss was apparent.

A lot of fans started truly noticing Gunna‘s weight loss after seeing his “fukumean” music video. However when he made his first public appearance while attending the May 2023 Miami Heat vs. Boston Celtics game, some fans pointed out that he looked remarkably different and speculated he might be a “clone” due to his significant weight loss.

Since then, the recording artist has posted numerous photos online showing his workouts. He also made an appearance during New York Fashion Week and went shirtless a few times, showing his new-found chiseled body. After seeing a photo Gunna posted, one person on Twitter posted, “Whole new man.”

According to another fan who previously commented under the star’s “fukumean” video, Gunna “really got the last laugh on everyone.” They went on to point out that people mocked Gunna’s weight before his incarceration, but now that the rap artist has achieved a trimmed-down look, this particular supporter said he was “loving every minute of it.”