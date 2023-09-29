A gymnastics organization in Dublin, Ireland remains under fire after a young Black girl was inexplicably skipped over during a medal ceremony in March 2022. On Monday (Sept. 25), governing body Gymnastics Ireland took to their Instagram account to “unreservedly apologize to the gymnast and her family for the upset that has been caused.”

“What happened on the day should not have happened and for that we are deeply sorry. We are also sorry that what has happened since that date has caused further upset,” the message read. “Please know that at all times we have been acting in good faith and with the best of intentions in trying to resolve this very difficult and sensitive matter.” The post further stated that steps were being taken to ensure that such a mishap won’t be repeated in the future.