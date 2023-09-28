Renowned for his exceptional basketball skills, NBA superstar Stephen Curry will step outside of the court and enter the world of film with a new documentary. Together with Erick Peyton, his cofounder of Unanimous Media, Curry is making a documentary on Mac Dre, a legendary rap artist in the Bay Area.

During the early 2000s, Dre drove the Hyphy movement and spurred the subgenre’s development within hip hop. Unfortunately, Dre was tragically killed in 2004 in a shooting at the age of 34 while in Kansas City. He was in his van when a vehicle started firing after pulling alongside it. The case remains open.

Wanda Salvatto, Mac Dre’s mother, wants to explore the legacy her son left behind in the world of hip hop before his untimely death. She stated that she wanted to share Dre’s dreams of becoming a rapper and how that led to his creation of an inspirational movement, showing how people could achieve their entrepreneurial goals and overcome obstacles.

Mac Dre’s singles include hits like “Make You Mine,” “Get Stupid,” and “Feelin Myself.” Because of his influence, other artists, including Warren G and Wiz Khalifa, have repeatedly praised the star’s impact on hip hop culture.

Curry and Peyton plan to partner with Salvatto through Unaminous Media on the upcoming documentary film. The duo stated that Mac Dre made his mark with his music and creativity, both in the Bay Area and across the country. “We’re honored to work with Mac Dre’s mother, Wanda, to tell her son’s life story with respect and dignity,” the pair stated.

Together with Curry and Peyton serving as co-producers of the film, Brian Testuro Ivie will serve as the executive producer. Testuro Ivie is also with Unanimous Media. The name of the film and the release date has not been released to the public yet.